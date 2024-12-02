Pixel Watch 2 blowout continues with Cyber Monday price crash
An epic lowest-ever price
The best Cyber Monday deal on any smartwatch or fitness tracker might just be this incredible discount on the Google Pixel Watch 2 in the US.
Amazon has slashed the price of last year's model by 42% to its lowest-ever listing of $145. That price means you get many of the great features of the Google Pixel Watch at a stunning discount, more than $120 less than the newer Pixel Watch 3.
Not in the US? Scroll down to see Pixel Watch deals where you are.
The best Pixel Watch 2 Cyber Monday deal ever
This wild discount on the Google Pixel Watch 2 is Still going for Cyber Monday. You get Wear OS 5 support, health and fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, always-on display, and more for just $145 – a massive $104 saving.
In our Google Pixel Watch 2 review, we loved the improved design over the original and its great array of health-tracking features. It has 32GB of onboard storage, Google AI, and newer sensors for more accurate measurements.
The Pixel Watch 3 has a brighter display than the new 45mm model, but both have the same display, battery life, and broadly similar design. However, at this astonishing price, the Pixel Watch 2 is really tremendous value and too good to miss.
Move fast, though; Cyber Monday ends tonight!
