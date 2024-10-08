Not a typo: save $500 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 this Amazon Prime Day
Snag one of the best foldable phones for 26% less than usual
Prime Day is back, and Amazon is currently offering an almighty discount on one of the most exciting phones around: you can now get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 for $1,399.99 (was $1,899.99). That's a huge $500 saving.
When you consider the Z Fold 6’s position as one of the best folding phones – both in terms of its excellent folding screen and powerhouse specs sheet – this huge discount gets even more exciting.
Today's best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 deals
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: was $1,899.99 now $1,399.99 at Amazon
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 sits at a crossroads of forward-thinking design and powerful performance. It unfolds into a 7.6-inch mini tablet, making it ideal for productive multitasking or enjoying web browsing, social media, and videos with more space. Flagship specs give the Z Fold 6 plenty of power, and its camera array earned the phone a spot in our list of the best folding phones. This deal knocks a massive $500 off the (admittedly steep) asking price, significantly lowering the barrier to entry on one of the world’s most popular foldables. See also: the 512GB storage option at $1,630.00 (was $2,019.99).
As our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review notes, the latest entry in the pioneering Z Fold series is Samsung's best folding phone yet, with a 7.6-inch folding screen and 6.3-inch cover display that work in tandem to provide a uniquely versatile smartphone experience. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM give the Z Fold 6 snappy performance, whether you’re checking a text on the cover screen or running multiple apps on the inner display.
The camera array remains best in class, with a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto camera, and the battery life lasts a full day of use, which is doubly impressive for a folding phone. This is a great buy for people who want real power in their pocket, or those who like to be on the cutting edge of tech.
More Prime Day Samsung phone deals
Samsung Galaxy S24: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Amazon
At a discount of $200, it's hard to turn down the Samsung Galaxy S24. As our Galaxy S24 review found, this is the "pocket powerhouse" of the lineup, offering flagship-tier performance and the most versatile camera system in its price bracket. Add in seven years of software updates and gorgeous 6.2-inch display, and this price becomes all the more exciting.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (256GB): was $1,299.99 now $997.48 at Amazon
For its latest Prime Day event, Amazon has discounted the 256GB variant of the Galaxy S24 Ultra to just shy of its lowest-ever price, and the 512GB model to just $1,065.58. So, if you've ever been tempted to splash the cash on this beast of a handset, now is the time to do so. With its 6.8-inch OLED display, lightning-fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and class-leading set of cameras, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is a formidable pocket companion.
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days wrap up at midnight on October 9 – be sure to check out our coverage for the best phone deals, including the best Samsung phone deals.
