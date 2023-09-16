Massive weekend sale at Amazon - I've picked the top 19 deals worth your time
Deals on Apple, vacuums, OLED TVs, air fryers and more
If you're browsing Amazon this weekend to snag a deal, then you're in luck, as I've done the work for you by searching through the retail giant's site to find all the best deals worthy of your time.
Amazon always has a massive list of items on sale, which is why it's difficult to weed out the good from the bad. As a seasoned deals editor, it's my job to find genuine bargains, and I've spotted quite a few gems from this weekend's sale.
The best offers include LG's all-new65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for a record-low price of $1,696.99 (was $2,499.99) and this budget Insignia 32-inch HD display marked down to just $109.99 (was $169.99). There are also some fantastic deals on Apple devices going on right now, like the best-selling Apple Watch 8 on sale for $309 (was $399) and the all-new MacBook Air M2 down to the lowest-ever price of $1,099.99 (was $1,299).
Not interested in tech items? Amazon also has the viral Bissell Spot Little Green Carpet Cleaner on sale for $124.99 (was $139.99) and a 50% discount on Ninja mini air fryer, bringing the price down to just $39.99 (was $79.99).
See more of this weekend's best deals at Amazon, many of which include record-low prices that you might not see again till the upcoming Black Friday deals event
Amazon's massive weekend sale - the 19 best deals
Kasa Smart Plug HS103P2: was
$19.99 now $13.99 at Amazon
Grab the handy Alexa-enabled Kasa Smart Plug for a record-low price of just $13.99 at Amazon's weekend sale. The two-pack smart plugs allow you to add voice control to any outlet, so you can turn on and off lights and appliances completely hands-free or with the compatible Kasa app.
All-new Echo Pop: was
$39.99 now $22.99 at Amazon
Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? Today's Amazon sale includes the all-new Echo Pop for just $22.99 - the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: was
$39.99 now $24.99 at Amazon
Get Amazon's best-selling Fire TV Stick on sale for $24.99, which is only $5 more than the lowest-ever price. The HD streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote, plus support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.
Ninja AF080 Mini Air Fryer: was
$79.99 now $39.99 at Amazon
Our favorite deal from Amazon's sale is the best-selling Ninja Mini air fryer on sale for a record-low price of $39.99, thanks to today's massive 50% discount. The two-quart air fryer has over 15,000 positive reviews on Amazon and features a compact design that is perfect for people working in a small space.
Bissell Spot Little Green Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner: was
$139.99 now $124.99 at Amazon
Bissell carpet cleaners are another popular item during holiday sales, and Amazon has the Little Green Pet Deluxe on sale for $124.99 - just $10 more than the record-low price. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.
Bissell CleanView Swivel Vacuum Cleaner: was
$175 now $145 at Amazon
The Bissell CleanView Swivel vacuum features powerful suction that features a triple action brush roll to seamlessly pick up pet hair. The lightweight vacuum also includes a quick-release extension wand and a pet turbo eraser tool for quick and convenient pick-ups and has an automatic cord rewind. Today's deal brings the price down to $145 - just $10 more than the record-low price.
Shark IQ Robot Vacuum: was
$399.99 now $219.99 at Amazon
Amazon has the top-rated Shark IQ robot vacuum on sale for $219.99. That's a massive 45% discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. You're getting powerful suction and a self-cleaning brush roll and you can control the vacuum with the compatible Shark app or through voice control thanks to the inclusion of Amazon Alexa.
Apple AirTag 4 pack: was
$99 now $88.99 at Amazon
The Apple AirTag is the best-selling gadget on Amazon, and it rarely gets discounted, but Amazon has the 4-pack on sale for $88.99. That's just $15 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday and the best deal you can find right now. If you tend to misplace your keys, luggage, or wallet, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was
$159 now $99 at Amazon
The AirPods 2 are Apple's cheapest earbuds, and Amazon has the 2nd-generation AirPods on sale for $99. That's just $20 more than the record-low price, and fantastic value for a pair of Apple's premium earbuds. This deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-cancelling technology.
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation): was
$179 now $159 at Amazon
Amazon also has the Apple AirPods 3 on sale for $159 this weekend, which is $20 shy of the best-ever deal. You're getting a longer battery life with the AirPods 3, thanks to the MagSafe charging case that provides more than 30 hours of total listening time and can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or a Lightning connector.
Apple Watch 8 (GPS, 41mm): was
$399 now $309 at Amazon
The Apple Watch 8 is still one of the best smartwatches you can buy, thanks to its impressive display and safety and health features, such as fall detection and Emergency SOS. Thanks to the Apple Watch 9 release, Amazon brings the best-selling smartwatch down to $309, which is the lowest price we've seen in months and just $30 more than the record-low we briefly saw during this year's Prime Day sale.
Apple iPad 10.9 2022 (64GB): was
$449 now $399 at Amazon
You can get the 2022 iPad on sale for a record-low price of $399 at Amazon. Compared to the 2021 iPad, the latest entry-level tablet comes with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip for laptop-like speed, upgraded cameras with 4K video, and all-day battery life. It's a fantastic tablet at a great price, especially with today's $50 discount.
MacBook Air 13-inch (M1): was
$999.99 now $749 at Amazon
The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is a little old now, but it's still one of the best laptops ever made - and Amazon has the laptop on sale for a record-low price of $749 right now. Our MacBook Air M1 review awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, where we particularly praised Apple's premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design, and long-lasting battery life.
Apple 2023 MacBook Air M2 laptop: was
$1,299.99 now $1,099.99 at Amazon
Amazon has the all-new MacBook Air M2 on sale for $1,099.99 right now. That's a $200 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The 2023 MacBook Air packs a gorgeous 15.3-inch liquid retina display, Apple's powerful M2 chip, a six-speaker sound system, and 18 hours of battery life.
Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD Fire TV: was
$169.99 now $109.99 at Amazon
At just 32 inches, this Insignia F20 Seriers TV is a bargain if you need a small and basic TV for a second room in the house, such as a bedroom or kitchen. Don't expect any fancy bells and whistles, this is just a straightforward HD display. It does, however, come with the Fire OS, so you have access to all the major streaming apps and voice controls through Alexa.
Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 55-inch 4K TV: was
$599.99 now $439.99 at Amazon
Amazon's all-new Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance, especially now that it's down to $439.99 - $10 more than the record-low.
Hisense 75-Inch U6 Series 4K Google TV: was
$1,199.99 now $798 at Amazon
Grab this massive 75-inch Hisense 4K smart TV for just $798 at Amazon. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus the Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus - all for $800.
LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was
$1,899.99 now $1,599.99 at Amazon
The LG C2 OLED is our best-rated TV, and Amazon has the 65-inch display on sale for $1,599 - just $50 shy of the record-low price. The stunning display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review and packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control.
LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was
$ 2,499.99 now $1,696.99 at Amazon
Today's best TV deal is the all-new 2023 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,699.99 at Amazon - a new record-low price. The premium OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip, plus you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000 which is a fantastic value for a 2023 premium OLED display.
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past three years and loves to find products that the consumer wants at the best possible price. She's had eight years of experience working in the e-commerce space and loves being a mom to her baby boy.
