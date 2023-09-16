Massive weekend sale at Amazon - I've picked the top 19 deals worth your time

Apple AirTag 4 pack: was $99 now $88.99 at Amazon

The Apple AirTag is the best-selling gadget on Amazon, and it rarely gets discounted, but Amazon has the 4-pack on sale for $88.99. That's just $15 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday and the best deal you can find right now. If you tend to misplace your keys, luggage, or wallet, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.