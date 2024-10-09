Last day to buy! The most affordable Apple Watch just got even cheaper thanks to Amazon Prime Day

As we enter the final day of the Amazon Prime Day sale, one smartwatch deal stands out above all the others as a great pickup this year: this $169 Apple Watch SE.

The Apple Watch is absolutely the most potent pick for iPhone users when it comes to a smartwatch, and this new lowest-ever price on the Apple Watch SE makes it the most accessible budget model on the market.



• Shop more Prime Day deals

For just $169, you'll get many of the hallmarks of the Apple Watch experience, including heart rate monitoring, fitness and sleep tracking, communication, crash detection, and more.

Today's best Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch SE 2 (GPS, 40mm): was $249 now $169.99 at Amazon

This is the perfect entry-level Apple Watch and a great buy for friends, family, older relatives, and children. It's $80 off its usual price, a fantastic new lowest-ever price. Remember, this is the smaller 40mm model that'll be less obtrusive on your wrist but smaller in display.

While the Apple Watch SE might not have the rugged durability of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 or the premium feel of the Series 10, it does come with everything you'd expect from an Apple Watch.

It offers all-day battery life, sleep tracking, calorie counting and exercise tracking, heart rate monitoring and irregular heart rate rhythm alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Emergency SOS, water resistance, and more.

With no Apple Watch SE 3 in 2024, you can also rest assured that this will be the leading budget model on Apple's shelves for at least another year, getting plenty of software support for years to come. The Apple Watch SE also runs watchOS 11, Apple's latest and greatest wearable software, complete with some big new fitness and health boosts for 2024.

Want the latest US deals straight to your phone? Follow the TechRadar WhatsApp deals channel!

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US