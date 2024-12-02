Last chance: sort out your Christmas shopping with these 10 Cyber Monday deals

Philips Hue Play Smart LED Bar Light (1-pk):

was AU$129.95

now AU$73 at Amazon

Save AU$56.95

The Philip Hue Play bar light will amplify your lounge room setup. At this price, you can pick up two and place one on either side of your telly to create some stunning backlighting (the 2-pack is more expensive than buying two singles via this deal). While you will need a Hue Hub (sold separately) if you want to sync or screen mirror, the Play can still create quite the ambience on movie nights.

You can also grab the Philips Hue smart bulbs or LED light strips at heavily discounted prices.