Last chance: sort out your Christmas shopping with these 10 Cyber Monday deals
Take care of your nice list with these final offers all under AU$200
In just a couple of short weeks, we will be right in the middle of the mania that is Christmas present shopping, and while there's sure to be a selection of deals available, why not avoid the craze by nabbing these Cyber Monday deals?
Unless you wait til Christmas Eve – and even then, there’s no guarantee – you're unlikely to find better deals or bigger discounts closer to Christmas than we've seen across the Black Friday and Cyber Weekend sales. Luckily, Cyber Monday is still providing plenty of bargains to sink your teeth into, with some of the best headphones, coffee machines and TVs continuing to see heavy price-cuts.
You can check out our Christmas gift guide to get some ideas around what your loved ones might want, but we think there's something for most tastes in the 10 deals below. From more than AU$400 off the Shark SpeedStyle – a hair dryer that can do a whole heap more than dry hair – to our favourite Nespresso machine for just AU$98 and 35% off the minimalist Fitbit Charge 6 that's a great fitness tracker for novices and athletes alike.
Save AU$72.95
Lounging around the pool, sipping a drink and listening to music this summer? Then the JBL Flip 6 makes the perfect gift to whether you’re hosting a party or just soloing it. Down to its lowest price ever, it really packs a punch for a small speaker. While you don't get smart features like voice control with the Flip 6, what you do get is a durable and portable speaker that offers excellent, loud and bassy sound and comes in a variety of colourways.
Save AU$413.99 with Ebay Plus
While Shark doesn't call this a multistyler officially, it is quite similar to the FlexStyle but is more hair dryer than styler. With five attachments shipping with the wand, it can be used to create lovely blow-dries and the only thing you won't get here is a barrel to add waves. It's still a very versatile dryer though, with a diffuser that's great for curly hair. You need to be an eBay Plus member to get the deal here, using code PLS250 at the checkout.
Save AU$64.01
If there's a man in your life, chances are that a quality hair trimmer would be more than welcome this Christmas. Not only does this electric shaver offer a close, clean shave, but it's 360º manoeuvrability makes manicuring your beard just as easy as shaving it off. Plus, with the included 5-in-1 adjustable comb, it can handle different lengths of hair and a wide variety of body parts.
Save AU$131
The best compact Nespresso machine and simply one of the best coffee machines money can buy, we think very highly of the Nespresso Vertuo Pop and this is a very tasty price to grab it at. Incredibly easy to use, with consistently luscious crema on each cup o' joe, it excels at making everything from espresso to a full 230ml mug. If frothed milk is a must-have for those morning cappuccino's, the bundle version is also discounted at The Good Guys.
Save AU$56.95
The Philip Hue Play bar light will amplify your lounge room setup. At this price, you can pick up two and place one on either side of your telly to create some stunning backlighting (the 2-pack is more expensive than buying two singles via this deal). While you will need a Hue Hub (sold separately) if you want to sync or screen mirror, the Play can still create quite the ambience on movie nights.
You can also grab the Philips Hue smart bulbs or LED light strips at heavily discounted prices.
Save AU$80.46
Down to its lowest price yet, the DJI OM 6 is available in two colour options and is one of the best phone gimbals you can get. Its ergonomics and app are great, and its usual weighty price is a lot lighter with this deal. If you're after a thoughtful Christmas gift for someone who loves taking videos and photos on their phone, this is easy to recommend.
Save AU$93.92
This is a US import, which explains the higher-than-normal original list price, but this discounted price is still the lowest price we can find right now. The Fitbit brand might be struggling after Google's ownership, that's what makes the current Fitbits a better option for no-frills health trackers. You'll get Google Pay, 40 exercise modes, a daily readiness score, constant heart rate monitoring, step tracking and active zone minutes, just for starters. If a loved-one is looking to take better care of their health in the new year, this small, minimalist little tracker should be a great help. Plus, you can choose from red, white or black.
Save AU$32
We've only just finished testing the latest release of the basic 2024 Kindle and, while we think it's got great performance, I was finding it hard to recommend at full price with the likes of the Kobo Clara, Kobo Libra and Kindle Paperwhite being worth the slight extra cost. However, this small 16% discount takes care of that little niggle for me and, if you're after a lovely Christmas present for someone who loves to read, both the Matcha Green and black colours make for perfect gifts.
Save AU$21
Apple's streaming devices don't usually get any form of discounts, so a AU$21 drop is worth paying attention to. It offers the best user experience by far, with a clean UI and snappy remote with Siri-integration. This device is a big deal (pun intended), and it's a must-have for any viewer of the best streaming services. You can even pair it with a AU$4.99 Binge subscription.
Alternatively, while it's not as powerful as the Apple TV, and its UI is messy, the Amazon Fire TV Cube is an excellent pick-up at just AU$109. You get 4K viewing, great performance, an Alexa voice remote and access to all your favourite services. Plus it can control other Amazon devices.
Save AU$174.01
It might sneak a little over that AU$200 price tag, but this deal is too good not to include. If you're looking for a gift for any home cook, this versatile machine covers all your bases. Our friends over at Tom's Guide loved its 11 cooking functions, large capacity and easy cleaning. From air frying to steaming and de-hydrating, there's not much it can't do.
