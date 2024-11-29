Looking to score a cheap Nespresso machine this Black Friday? I've found three great options under AU$100
Pod coffee's on the menu this sale season, and you're spoiled for choice
Pod coffee machines are some of the most popular options when it comes to an at-home coffee maker. Not only do they allow you to make delicious coffee with minimal effort, but they’re considerably smaller than fully automatic coffee machines. And while pods can work out to be more expensive than instant coffee or bags of beans, they're considerably cheaper than a trip to the coffee shop.
So, if you're looking to cut back on your Starbucks tab, can feel your tastebuds wincing at the thought of another instant coffee, or want to elevate mum and dad's morning brew for Christmas without putting together a presentation explaining how to use it, these three deals are for you. For less than AU$100, you can grab some of the best coffee machines we've ever gotten our caffeine-addicted hands on, with up to 57% off the Nespresso Vertuo Pop, Lavazza A Modo Mio Jolie & Milk and L'OR Barista Sublime Compact coffee machines.
- Find more discounts in our live coverage of the best Black Friday deals in Australia as well as the best Amazon Black Friday deals.
- Shop the best Black Friday deals in New Zealand.
Save AU$100
This Lavazza machine has to be at the top of the list, simply because it comes with a milk frother – letting you make deliciously frothy cappuccinos and lattes for a cheap price. Super easy to use, the A Modo Mio has an overwhelmingly positive rating on ProductReview, with users applauding its simplicity, quiet operation and compact size, as well as the performance of the milk frother.Just note some users have reported this machine only works with Lavazza pods, but it should be compatible with any Nespresso Original pods.
This deal is also available in New Zealand – just NZ$103.50.
Save AU$131
The best compact Nespresso machine and simply one of the best coffee machines money can buy, we think very highly of the Nespresso Vertuo Pop. Grabbing it at this price is, frankly, crazy. While the cost of the pods can get pricey, their taste matches the money and if you buy them bulk it can even out to about AU$1 a pod. That's expensive compared to instant coffee or a bag of beans, but a bargain compared to your local barista. Incredibly easy to use, with consistently luscious crema on each cup o' joe, it excels at making everything from espresso to a 230ml mug. This machine is only compatible with Nespresso Vertuo pods, and if frothed milk is a must-have, the bundle is discounted at The Good Guys.
This deal is also available in New Zealand – just NZ$102.45.
Save AU$80
With a double spout that lets you brew two cups at once – or really wake you up on a Monday morning – the biggest advantage this machine has over the two above is that it’s not only compatible with L’OR’s own single shot espresso and ‘Barista’ double shot capsules, but most Nespresso pods too – talk about spoilt for choice. Plus, it excels at offering quality espresso by detecting the capsule size and self-adjusting to the optimal coffee setting. You can take control and personalise your pour, too. Again, there's no milk frother included with this deal, but there's plenty of third-party options on Amazon.
You might also like...
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
A Digital Content Writer for the Australian TechRadar team, Max covers all things tech and lifestyle and is keen on using tech to make life easier. A 2023 journalism graduate, Max has written across sports, entertainment and business for brands like Zero Digital Media and Valnet.Inc, but found his love for tech in his time at GadgetUser. At home when covering everything from the latest deal and coupon code to the most recent streaming service output, phone or smartwatch, Max excels at using his research, experience and writing ability give you more time to use your tech, not waste time finding it.