Don't wait for the Meta Quest 3 – this all-time low PSVR 2 deal is the best Black Friday VR offering
A 43% discount makes PlayStation VR 2 the headset to have
We thought the PlayStation VR2 savings we saw back in August – bringing the headset down to just AU$549 – was a crazy good deal. However, Amazon's Black Friday sale has knocked that discount out of the park with a new all-time low, letting you grab the PSVR 2 unit for just AU$499.
Despite Sony's eerie silence surrounding the headset, the PSVR2 is one of the best VR headsets money can buy, and it's not even exclusive to PlayStation consoles anymore thanks to the PSVR 2 PC Adapter. If you've been waiting to try it out, or have been interested in experiencing VR, now is the time. Not only will you get 43% off the headset itself, you'll save AU$380 on the PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle, down to just AU$579.95.
Save AU$380.95
We loved our experience with the original PSVR headset, but PlayStation really nailed virtual reality on its second try – setting the bar for future console-based VR units with the PSVR 2. In our PSVR 2 review, we thought it was a little pricey – especially when you account for the required PS5 (or PC) – but it is also more powerful than similarly priced VR kits. This deal makes it easy to recommend, as it was simple to set up, offering incredible image quality, razer-sharp responsiveness and a comfy in-game experience.
Also available in New Zealand with free delivery for just NZ$521.69.
Save AU$380
The only way this deal could be better is if you got one of the best VR games thrown in with this discounted headset – and that's exactly what this bundle offers. The discount is a little lessened percentage-wise, but AU$380 off this bundle is still an all-time low. We think Horizon Call of the Mountain is the best PlayStation-exclusive VR game, and its beautiful world and immersive gameplay make it the perfect introduction to VR gaming.
Also available in New Zealand with free delivery for just NZ$657.59.
Only released in February of 2023, we wouldn't usually expect to see a PlayStation console reduced so considerably in just its second year. In comparison, we've only recently started to see some juicy deals on the PS5, and it was released way back in 2020.
It hasn't been smooth sailing for the PSVR 2, with financial performance not matching the performance of the headset itself. The PSVR 2 has failed in the eyes of Sony, as seen by reductions at Firesprite and London Studio – the studios who made Horizon Call of the Mountain and PlayStation VR Worlds, and minimal game releases since its launch. Only in June of this year, it was reported that Sony had all-but stopped development of first-party PSVR 2 games after okay sales numbers.
Luckily, you don't need the games on PSVR 2 to be made by PlayStation to enjoy your new VR unit, and it certainly shouldn't stop you from grabbing it at this price. In fact, you don't even need a PlayStation 5 console at all. With the recent release of the PSVR 2 PC adapter, you can connect your PSVR 2 to your PC – opening up a world of VR games available on Steam (if they aren't already in your library).
And, while Sony might not be making any new games, the likes of Gran Turismo 7, No Man's Sky and The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners are waiting for you.
Whether buying an early Christmas present for yourself, or making this festive season one to remember for a loved one, this Black Friday PSVR 2 deal is worth grabbing.
