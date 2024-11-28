Don't wait for the Meta Quest 3 – this all-time low PSVR 2 deal is the best Black Friday VR offering

We thought the PlayStation VR2 savings we saw back in August – bringing the headset down to just AU$549 – was a crazy good deal. However, Amazon's Black Friday sale has knocked that discount out of the park with a new all-time low, letting you grab the PSVR 2 unit for just AU$499.

Despite Sony's eerie silence surrounding the headset, the PSVR2 is one of the best VR headsets money can buy, and it's not even exclusive to PlayStation consoles anymore thanks to the PSVR 2 PC Adapter. If you've been waiting to try it out, or have been interested in experiencing VR, now is the time. Not only will you get 43% off the headset itself, you'll save AU$380 on the PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle, down to just AU$579.95.

Find more discounts in our live coverage of the best Black Friday deals in Australia as well as the best Amazon Black Friday deals.

Only released in February of 2023, we wouldn't usually expect to see a PlayStation console reduced so considerably in just its second year. In comparison, we've only recently started to see some juicy deals on the PS5, and it was released way back in 2020.

It hasn't been smooth sailing for the PSVR 2, with financial performance not matching the performance of the headset itself. The PSVR 2 has failed in the eyes of Sony, as seen by reductions at Firesprite and London Studio – the studios who made Horizon Call of the Mountain and PlayStation VR Worlds, and minimal game releases since its launch. Only in June of this year, it was reported that Sony had all-but stopped development of first-party PSVR 2 games after okay sales numbers.

Luckily, you don't need the games on PSVR 2 to be made by PlayStation to enjoy your new VR unit, and it certainly shouldn't stop you from grabbing it at this price. In fact, you don't even need a PlayStation 5 console at all. With the recent release of the PSVR 2 PC adapter, you can connect your PSVR 2 to your PC – opening up a world of VR games available on Steam (if they aren't already in your library).

And, while Sony might not be making any new games, the likes of Gran Turismo 7, No Man's Sky and The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners are waiting for you.

Whether buying an early Christmas present for yourself, or making this festive season one to remember for a loved one, this Black Friday PSVR 2 deal is worth grabbing.