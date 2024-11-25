I found a simple way to score an extra 20% off already-discounted HP gaming laptops and more

There’s a simple secret to getting the best HP deals this Black Friday, and it’s dead easy to access – just head to the HP eBay store , pick your favourite deal and use the code HP20SAVE at checkout to slash an extra 20% off. That code works with every HP product listed, including those that already have big discounts. The code is only valid for a limited period, with no specific end date given, so we’d advise not dilly dallying if you have your eye on anything from HP.

My pick of the deals are the gaming laptops , but you can also score decent savings on a gaming desktop , pick up a discounted monitor , or maybe just treat yourself to cheap accessories . Not sure? Then maybe you need to just browse all the HP eBay store deals .

My personal favourite gaming laptop offer is for the mid-range HP Victus 16 , which comes with a powerful RTX 4060 and 32GB of RAM for a total cost of just AU$1,715.20.

Prefer a mighty GeForce RTX 4090 in your next gaming laptop? May we suggest this beauty:

Or maybe you’d prefer something more affordable, like an all-time-low price under AU$1,000 for an RTX 4050-equipped machine? This Victus 15 should suit:

