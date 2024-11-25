I found a simple way to score an extra 20% off already-discounted HP gaming laptops and more
Here's how to access some of the cheapest prices on laptops, desktops and accessories during Black Friday
There’s a simple secret to getting the best HP deals this Black Friday, and it’s dead easy to access – just head to the HP eBay store, pick your favourite deal and use the code HP20SAVE at checkout to slash an extra 20% off. That code works with every HP product listed, including those that already have big discounts. The code is only valid for a limited period, with no specific end date given, so we’d advise not dilly dallying if you have your eye on anything from HP.
My pick of the deals are the gaming laptops, but you can also score decent savings on a gaming desktop, pick up a discounted monitor, or maybe just treat yourself to cheap accessories. Not sure? Then maybe you need to just browse all the HP eBay store deals.
My personal favourite gaming laptop offer is for the mid-range HP Victus 16, which comes with a powerful RTX 4060 and 32GB of RAM for a total cost of just AU$1,715.20.
Save AU$1,583.80
While not quite the cheapest RTX 4060 gaming laptop for sale, the Victus 16 has great hardware considering the price here. This deal is AU$263 cheaper than during the EOFY sales and it's hard to imagine it getting any lower over the Black Friday weekend. The i5, RTX 4070 variant of the Victus 16 is also discounted, and only a bit more expensive at AU$1,899.20.
Prefer a mighty GeForce RTX 4090 in your next gaming laptop? May we suggest this beauty:
Save AU$4,400.60
HP has raised the RRP on this one from its original AU$6,499 back in June, but this discounted price is almost as good as it was during EOFY thanks to the code HP20SAVE. That's a steal for a gaming laptop with a mighty RTX 4090 GPU, i9-13900HX CPU, 32GB of RAM, a 2TB SSD and a huge 17.3-inch, 2560 x 1440, 240Hz, 3ms display.
Or maybe you’d prefer something more affordable, like an all-time-low price under AU$1,000 for an RTX 4050-equipped machine? This Victus 15 should suit:
Save AU$1,399
The Victus 15's RRP is frankly not very realistic, but the HP eBay store already had it discounted down to AU$1,199, and now you can drop that further to just AU$959.20 with the code HP20SAVE. That's the cheapest we have seen by far, and a great deal for this Core i5, RTX 4050 machine, as it's more than capable of decent frame rates on the 15.6-inch, 1080p, 144Hz screen.
Can’t find the specific product you’re after? While HP’s eBay store does offer a wide variety, it’s ultimately only a limited selection of HP products, so it may be worth checking out the full range of Black Friday deals from HP if it’s not on eBay.
Still can’t find a suitable system? Head over to our dedicated Black Friday laptop deals page for discounts on all the major brands. And of course, for everything else, check out our main early Black Friday deals page.
