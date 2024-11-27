Binge-watching just got cheaper with up to 50% off top-rated streaming devices

Summer is just around the corner, and while days will be filled with sun, swimming and sunscreen, there's no better way to end a hot day than on the couch watching the best streaming services. And these Black Friday deals on the best streaming devices in town have come at just the right time.

There are deals to be had on an array of streaming devices, from 50% off the already affordably priced Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and 4K Max, to the premium Apple TV 4K for less than AU$200. And don't forget, Christmas is only weeks away. These devices make the perfect gift for any loved one, letting them watch all the latest TV shows, holiday favourites and top sport with the press of a button. Whether the home cinema needs an upgrade, you're looking to wow mum these holidays or you want a cheap device for watching Friends in bed, there's a streaming device deal for everyone.

Apple TV 4K (64GB): was AU$219 now AU$198 at Amazon Save AU$21 The best doesn't come cheap, which is why this small AU$21 saving on the Apple TV 4K is so noteworthy. While Apple users get a few exclusive features, we think this Apple streaming device is the best option for anyone thanks to its class-leading user interface, snappy navigation, HDR10+ high dynamic range support and USB-C charging Siri-enabled remote.

Amazon Fire TV Cube: was AU$219 now AU$109 at Amazon Save AU$110 The Amazon Fire TV Cube combines all the benefits of a Fire TV Stick, while also working as a smart speaker – letting you control your other Alexa-enabled smart home devices with it. Throw in Dolby Vision, HDR and Dolby Atmos, and it’s everything you could want. The king of affordable streaming devices and smart speakers thanks to its Echo line, Amazon has combined them both into one – now 50% off.

Google TV Streamer 4K: was AU$159 now AU$139 at JB Hi-Fi Save AU$20 Known for the Fire TV Stick-competing Google Chromecast, the Google TV Streamer 4K is Google's answer to the Apple TV 4K – and it's got it beat for affordability. While the Apple TV 4K has a cleaner UI and speedy navigation, this streamer is plenty snappy, with broad app support, superb smart home integration and enough power for cloud gaming.

