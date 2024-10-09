Last chance: get the world's best camera phone for a record-low price at Amazon

There’s still time to grab a great deal on some of our favorite tech this Prime Day, with discounts available on some of the best phones on the market – a great example is the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, which you can pick up for a record-low price of £999 (was £1,299) at Amazon right now.



This deal knocks £300 off the price of one of the most premium phones on the market. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is built around its rear-mounted quad-camera setup, with a main camera, ultra-wide camera, and not one, but two telephoto cameras. Its internal specs are just as impressive, and its huge battery supports hours of photography.

Today's best Xiaomi 14 Ultra deal

Xiaomi 14 Ultra: was £1,299.00 now £999 at Amazon

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is a mobile photographer's dream. Four high-quality cameras meet top-tier internals with this truly unique ultra-premium flagship. This deal knocks £300 off the price tag, and while we still wouldn't call the 14 Ultra cheap, it does offer serious performance and exceptional photography to back up its price tag.

Our Xiaomi 14 Ultra review described this ultra-premium flagship phone as “hands down the best camera phone ever made” – it’s truly a photography-focused phone, sporting a huge rear camera module that houses four 50MP cameras, a 1-inch sensor, and step-free variable aperture.



At this price point, you’d expect the rest of the phone to be just as impressive, and luckily the Xiaomi 14 Ultra delivers. As our review notes, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 16GB of RAM means “everything about the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is quick”, and the 5,000mAh battery keeps you going for multiple days of average use. Is it any wonder that the Ultra tops our list of the best Xiaomi phones?

Google Pixel 8 Pro: was £999 now £629 at Amazon

The Google Pixel 8 Pro remains one of the best Android phones and a beautifully designed handset. We rated the gorgeous display 5/5 in our review, and the triple camera array on the back of the phone has class-leading features. The Tensor G3 chipset, designed by Google, keeps things running snappily, and 12GB of RAM is plenty for multitasking and AI. This deal brings a truly premium device closer to the price of a typical flagship.

Google Pixel 7a + 30W Pixel Charger: was £449 now £299 at Amazon

This one always pops up during Prime Day, and while the Pixel 7a is much older now, it's still an impressive mid-range Android phone at this ridiculously cheap price. Essentially a slightly scaled-down version of the standard Pixel 7, it still manages to pack in the same chipset, an outstanding camera, and a 90Hz display, despite being under £300. Want a cheap but capable phone? You can't go wrong with this one.

Prime day ends at midnight on October 9, after which the Xiaomi 14 Ultra will return to its usual price. To make sure you don’t miss any other deals, be sure to keep up with our coverage of the best phone deals.

