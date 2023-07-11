I've spent years testing laptops, and there's only one I'd buy this Prime Day

Stop what you're doing right now - one of the greatest laptops ever to grace our desks is on sale for Amazon Prime Day! Except... well, this isn't actually a Prime Day Deal.

That's right, the Dell XPS 15 is on sale at $550 off its retail price, but the deal isn't on Amazon - it's actually over at Best Buy, bringing this seriously premium productivity laptop down to $1,499.99.

As any TechRadar veteran will know, Dell's XPS laptop series have long frequented our best laptops list, with very few misses on Dell's part over the years. I've loved every single XPS I've ever laid my hands on, and this particular 15-inch 2022 model scored a rare five stars in our review, where my lovely co-editor John Loeffler sang its praises, and I concur.

Not in the US? Scroll down to see the best Prime Day Dell XPS laptop deals in your region.

There are plenty of Amazon Prime Day laptop deals flying around right now, so what makes this one so special? Well, the XPS 15 packs a powerful Intel Core i7-12700H processor and an RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, letting it power through professional and creative workloads with ease.

If you're a student who needs to run demanding software like Blender or MATLAB, the RTX GPU helps you speed through tasks, while the outstanding battery life lets you go all day without needing to glue yourself to a power outlet. It's even capable of some light gaming when your work is done and dusted, too.

It's also, quite frankly, a gorgeous bit of hardware. Dell outdid themselves here; the XPS 15 is a sleek, beautifully designed laptop boasting some ultra-thin screen bezels and a wealth of physical ports including two Thunderbolt 4-enabled USB-Cs with video output capabilities. In fact, my only real criticism was the price, which has been happily reduced to a non-issue thanks to this deal.

Looking for something a bit different? You can have a gander at our Amazon Prime Day Apple deals if you're hunting for a new MacBook, or take a look at our roundup of the best Prime Day gaming laptop deals if you want a true gaming machine.

Best Buy deal – Dell XPS 15