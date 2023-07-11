I've been building gaming PCs for decades, and these are the Prime Day graphics card deals I'd snap up

If you're looking for a great Prime Day graphics card deal, you'll want to check out the offers I've picked out below.

As TechRadar's long-serving head of computing (not my official title, but it's true), I've built my fair share of PCs over the years, so I know a good GPU deal when I see one.

In recent years, trying to get a good deal on a GPU has been a bit of a nightmare due to stock shortages and high demand. However, this year I've found some great Prime Day deals for both Nvidia GPUs and AMD GPUs – including offers on the latest generation of cards.

The deals you'll find below will allow you to upgrade your gaming PC (or build a new one), while also saving cash, which you can then spend on other parts for your PC or put towards some games.

(Not in the US? Scroll down to see the best graphics card deals where you are).

Prime Day graphics card deals

Asus Tuf Gaming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti OC Edition: was $434.99 now $341.99 at Amazon

The best graphics card of the last generation, the RTX 3060 Ti offers the best balance of performance and price of the entire RTX 3000 series, and it's still besting current-gen cards. Right now you can grab the Asus Tuf Gaming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti OC Edition for 21% off its list price, making it a real Prime Day bargain.

XFX Speedster MERC319 Radeon RX 6750XT Black: was $459.99 now $389.99 at Amazon

The AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT was easily one of the best AMD graphics cards of the last generation, and it's still holding its ground against more modern cards like the Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti. If you're looking for the best 1440p graphics card for under $400, this just might be the card for you.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 Eagle OC: was $579.99 now $479.99 at Amazon

The Nvidia RTX 3070 is one of our favorite graphics cards ever, and now you can get this amazing 1440p graphics card for $100 off at Amazon with this Prime Day graphics card deal.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming OC: was $899.99 now $839.99 at Amazon

Easily the best graphics card of the current generation by value, the RTX 4070 Ti offers incredible next-gen performance at a nearly half the price of the RTX 4090, a bargain made even better with this Amazon Prime Day graphics card deal that knocks $60 off the list price.

Gigabyte Radeon RX 7900 XT Gaming OC: was $999.99 now $849.99 at Amazon

Get one of the best 4K graphics cards going with this Prime Day deal on the Gigabyte Radeon RX 7900 XT and save yourself $150 in the process. This Prime Day deal actually brings this card's price $50 below AMD's official MSRP, making this card an even better deal.

MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 4080: was $1,279.99 now $1,099.99 at Amazon

While the Nvidia RTX 4080 isn't our favorite GPU, it's not because it's a terrible card – it's performance is second only to the RTX 4090, after all – but because its price point was a real problem, especially for third-party GPUs like this MSI RTX 4080. Thanks to this Amazon Prime Day GPU deal, though, you can at least get the bells and whistles of a third-party card without paying a premium for it (beyond what Nvidia is charging, that is.)

