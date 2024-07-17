I love the Sony WH-CH720N – don't miss this Prime Day headphones deal on them, which ends tonight

Okay, Prime members, here's the deal. Amazon Prime Day will end at midnight tonight (11:59pm PT / 02:59am ET in the US, 11:59pm BST in the UK). Yep, there's really not that much time left, and that's why I'm here to share an amazing late Prime Day headphones deal with you.

The offer in question? You can grab the awesome Sony WH-CH720N for just $88 at Amazon US (was $149.99) and £70 at Amazon UK (was £99.99), making for one of the best Prime Day headphones deals I've seen so far.

I've personally owned the Sony WH-CH720N for about a year now, and I still can't get enough of them. They offer excellent audio quality for this price, loads of fun features, and solid noise cancellation – what more could you possibly want from some budget wireless headphones?!

Today's best Sony WH-CH720N deal - US

Sony WH-CH720N: was $149.99 now $88 at Amazon

You're reading that correctly, the Sony WH-CH720N can be yours for just $88 – that's more than 40% off! These wireless headphone have it all. Balanced, clear audio, a wonderful feature-set, and even a pretty clean design. For less than $90 that's a truly unmissable bargain, so grab them for cheap while you still can.

Today's best Sony SRS-XG300 deal - UK

Sony WH-CH720N: was £99.99 now £70 at Amazon

As far as Prime Day headphones deals go, it really doesn't get much better. At 29% less than their usual price, the Sony WH-CH720N are an insanely strong value for money pick, with pleasing active noise cancellation, adjustable EQ settings and plenty of power for blasting tunes at high volumes. Don't miss out on this bargain, Prime members.

In our Sony WH-CH720N review we praised these wireless headphones for their already fantastic price-point, so you can imagine our delight at seeing them in the Prime Day deals.

If you download the Sony Headphones app, you can access a whole bunch of features with these headphones, from EQ settings through to 360 Reality Audio. But that's not even my personal favorite thing about them. That's because I love the Sony WH-CH720N's exceptional 35-hour battery life, which is even longer than that of the ridiculously good (and far more expensive) Sony WH-1000XM5. I genuinely barely ever have to charge the WH-CH720N, which is ideal for long train journeys or flights abroad.

I'm not sure I can say any more nice things about the Sony WH-CH720N without turning this into a tribute article, so we'll leave it there for now. However, if you'd like to see alternative options, you can check out our guide to the best Amazon Prime headphone deals now, where we've picked out some seriously brilliant bargains. You can also take a look at our Prime Day deals guide and discover more unmissable offers on all tech from AirPods to vacuum cleaners. And just as a final reminder… Prime Day ends tonight, don't forget!

