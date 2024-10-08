I hated the idea of a second Prime Day – until I saw this MacBook Air deal from Amazon

Amazon's second Prime Day of the year has now started, and I'll be honest: I had dismissed it as just another chance for Amazon to part its customers from their cash, but I've already found this great deal for the latest 13-inch MacBook Air (M3) model for £999 (was £1,099), which helps justify this second helping of deals.

While a £100 discount isn't the most exciting price cut on paper, any deal that knocks down the price of Apple's latest MacBook Air is certainly welcome.

The MacBook Air comes with the powerful M3 chip, making this laptop a great all-rounder, especially at this price. There's a reason why it sits close to the top of our best laptops list: it combines power, long battery life, and a gorgeous design that puts pretty much any Windows 11 laptop at this price to shame.

Amazon has also cut the price of the larger 15-inch MacBook Air M3 model to £1,159.97 (was £1,299). This is an even bigger price cut, though for my money I think the 13-inch still offers better value, as it's cheaper, and offers exactly the same performance as the 15-inch model. The smaller screen makes it more portable as well, but if you find working on a larger screen is more comfortable, then definitely go for the 15-inch model, especially at this price.

Today's best MacBook Air (M3) deals

MacBook Air 13-inch (M3): was £1,099 now £999 at Amazon

Display: 13.6-inches

Processor: Apple M3

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

OS: macOS

The MacBook Air 13-inch is now better than ever with the latest version that debuted this year, thanks to its M3 CPU proving an excellent upgrade. It remains a supremely portable notebook with great battery life, and with this £100 discount, it's now better value than ever.

MacBook Air 15-inch (M3): was £1,299 now £1,159.97 at Amazon

Display: 15.6-inches

Processor: Apple M3

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

OS: macOS

Apple's larger model of the MacBook Air M3 has seen a slightly heftier discount applied, bringing the laptop down to its lowest price ever. We love this MacBook Air 15-inch every bit as much as the 13-inch version, and it's ideal for those who want a bigger screen to work on (or watch media on, or play games, for that matter).

If you're in the lookout for a thin and light laptop that can handle day-to-day tasks with ease, then either of the M3 MacBook Air models listed above are great choices, especially at this price.

The M3 chip remains the latest version you can get in a MacBook (though the iPad Pro from earlier this year has an M4 chip), and these MacBook Airs released earlier this year, so you're getting a decent price cut on recent Apple products - an all-too-rare occurrence.

While the design and screen are also top-notch, it's worth noting that these are the entry-level models, which means memory is limited to 8GB and storage is 256GB. While this will be enough for many people, if you want a laptop for multitasking and performing complex tasks, or storing lots of large files, then you should consider a model with more memory and a larger SSD.

