Hurry! The excellent Hatch Restore 2 drops to its lowest price ever for Prime Day

With Amazon Prime Day in full swing, there is a good chance you’re looking to invest in some gadgets, maybe even something that can help you get a good night's rest and start the day a bit better.

Enter the Hatch Restore 2, a smart sound machine with a built-in light that can mimic sunrise or sunset to let you catch the all-important Z's and maybe even train you not to hit the snooze button. For Prime Day 2024, Amazon is ushering in a record-low price of just $144.99 – meaning you’re saving $55.

And unlike the countless other devices eyeing for a spot on your nightstand—aka Echo Spot, Nest Hub, or a HomePod Mini—the Hatch’s only purpose is to make sleep better. It’s also the number one bestseller on Amazon in “sleep sound machines.” Oh, and I sleep with one on my nightstand.

Prime Day deal: Hatch Restore 2

Hatch Restore 2: was $199.99 now $144.99 at Amazon

The Hatch Restore 2 is all around excellent piece of kit, especially shining as a sound machine for sleep – or during the day, we won't judge – and an intelligent alarm clock. You can choose from a selection of sounds to help you unwind, sleep at night, and start your day off strong. Thanks to built-in LEDs, you can even mimic a sunrise or sunset. Score it this Prime Day for a record-low price of $144.99.

My favorite thing about the Hatch Restore 2 is that it doesn’t set out to do much. Even during setup, it’s remarkably easy and only requires a brief setup via the companion app for Android or iOS. From there, you can choose to sign up to get access to premium sounds – or even embark on a free trial – and then you can start looking at unwinding or sleeping under Rest and pick out your all-important moment.

For one, if you need white noise – or maybe ocean waves crashing or the sound of a washing machine – blaring at a loud volume to drown out noisy neighbors, the Restore 2 gets seriously loud. You can get complete control via the app or manually by tapping the front. You can also control any amount of light, should you want to use that feature.

Like any modern smart lighting solution, the Restore 2 is surprisingly good at mimicking sunrise or sunset. It’s also remarkably simple, with only two buttons on the top – one for stopping the morning moment – aka your smart alarm – and another for engaging the various unwind modes.

At just $144.99, there has really never been a better time to get the Hatch Restore 2. I’ve been using mine for several weeks after seeing it go viral on TikTok and Instagram. I've seriously enjoyed it, from feeling more rested at night to not being worried about nighttime noises keeping me up.

