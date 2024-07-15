Apple re-releases Homepod Mini in Midnight black and sparks discussion of next-gen model

Apple is re-launching its Homepod Mini in a Midnight black. This brings the smart speaker in line with its second-generation HomePod which is also available in the same shade. In fact, Midnight is an almost identical shade of black to the previously available Space Gray.

Apart from the color switch, it doesn’t appear anything else is changing. It’s still the same Homepod Mini from 2020. The announcement states the device “offers big sound” from its compact frame. Standing at 3.3 inches tall, Apple’s speaker can fill a whole room with audio or the entire house with multiple Homepods. The outside is covered in a transparent mesh (made of recycled materials), and on the top is a backlit touch surface.

As before, the Midnight Homepod Mini is capable of controlling other smart home devices through Siri. Apple goes on to remind people in its blog post that you can create automations, get notifications whenever a smoke alarm goes off, check the temperature in a room, and more “hands-free.”

(Image credit: Apple)

The HomePod Mini in Midnight is available to order for $99 from Apple’s digital storefront along with blue, yellow, white, and orange models. The shipping date is set for July 17. If you prefer to get it in person, you can buy the smart speaker at Apple Store locations in the US, Canada, and 30 other global regions on the same date.

If you’re curious to know, the image above shows the Homepod Mini in Space Gray on the left and in Midnight on the right. There is a slight difference between the two, although we wouldn't blame you if you don’t see it.

Analysis: Next-gen refresh soon?

Right now, you may be asking, “Did Apple really just re-release the Homepod Mini?” The answer to that question is yes, as far as we can tell. The company’s announcement doesn’t mention any new features or upgrades. It's an identical piece of hardware.

The real news story, in our opinion, isn’t what’s being announced, but rather, what’s not. One online comment we saw pointed out how this re-release could be Apple preparing for the second-generation Homepod Mini. It has been four years since the device’s 2020 launch, so it’s high time for an update. The Midnight black refresh could be the company attempting to offload excess product.

However, don’t expect the next-gen smart speaker to come out anytime soon as the tech giant could be using the refresh to hold over users until it's ready. That is just our pet theory. Things can always change at any time.

Be sure to check out TechRadar's list of the best smart speakers for 2024.