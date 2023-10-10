Get Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for just $30 - hurry, this offer expires in six days!
Get more done with a killer Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2021 deal
Amazon's October Prime Day sales are well underway, but it's not the only place to snag a hot deal. If you're looking for a great offer on software, you're in luck.
Stack Social has a brilliant deal on Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License - an 86% price drop from $219.99 down to $29.97.
Microsoft Office Professional 2021 is the latest iteration of the productivity suite. Whether you're a designer who needs to present their work or a data analyst trying to make your data sets sing, you'll find all sorts of tools to help you.
This is the best value for money offer for Microsoft Office Professional Pro that we can find. We might see some price drops for this product in other places, but I don't think it will beat this one (or not by much).
It includes user favorites Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams (free version), OneNote, Publisher, and Access. If you're familiar with these programs or are looking to familiarise yourself, and are looking for latest versions, this is your chance.
The package deal also includes free customer service support. Also, this product is different to Microsoft 365 (Microsoft's subscription service with frequent feature updates), so make sure you know which one you're after. As it's a Lifetime licence, this means you only have to pay once. However, the offer ends in six days (October 16) so make sure you don't miss it!
This offer is for the US, scroll down to see software deals in in your region!
Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License deal
Microsoft Office Professional 2021: was
$219.99 now $29.97 at Stack Social
Microsoft's flagship suite of apps, Microsoft Office, is still one of the most widely-used productivity suites among professionals, home users, and students. It has all of Microsoft's popular apps and includes customer support, making this a deal you don't want to miss. Available for both Windows and Mac.
If you find yourself needing Microsoft Office apps pretty often, I would recommend this package deal, and it's especially useful for students.
You can find more amazing deals from across the web in the spirit of Amazon Prime Day below.
