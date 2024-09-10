Don't wait for Amazon's October Prime Day sale: shop device deals now from $19.99

While Amazon has recently confirmed that an October Prime Day sale will take place, the retailer has impressive device deals you can shop for now. You can find record-low prices on Fire TV Sticks, Echo speakers, tablets, Fire TVs, and smart home bundles starting at just $19.99.



Amazon devices are always best sellers during the 48-hour sale, thanks to huge savings on Amazon's top-selling smart home gadgets. Some highlights from today's sale include Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet on sale for $59.99 (originally $129.99), the powerful Echo smart speaker for $64.99 (originally $99.99), and the powerful Fire TV Stick 4K Max on sale for $39.99 (originally $59.99) - the lowest price we've ever seen.



Shop more of today's best device deals below, and keep in mind that, unlike Amazon Prime Day, today's offers don't require an Amazon Prime membership. If you don't want to wait for October, you should take advantage of today's Amazon device deals.

Amazon's 13 best device deals

Amazon Echo Pop with Sengled Smart Color Bulb: was $59.98 now $39.99 at Amazon

My favorite device deal is the Echo Pop smart speaker bundled with a Sengled smart color bulb for $39.99. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free, and you can control your lights with the included smart bulb.

Amazon Echo Dot Sengled Smart Color Bulb: was $69.98 now $49.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked $20 off the Echo Dot smart speaker and light bulb, which enables you to use your voice to control your lights. Bundle deals like this are usually reserved for Prime Day or Black Friday, and this deal allows you to save on an Echo Dot, which retails for $49.99 on its own.

Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

This deal on Amazon's cheapest and most basic streaming stick is $5 more than the record-low price. The Fire TV Stick Lite can stream your favorite content in full HD through all the major streaming apps with voice controls, but it can't control your connected TV or soundbar. A minor inconvenience in order to pay the lower price.

Fire TV Stick: was $39.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is on sale for just $24.99 right now. The streaming stick has never been this low before, so it's a good opportunity to pick one up for less. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found it was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high definition 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick that comes with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. Today's device deal brings the price down to $29.99, which is just $5 more than what we saw on Prime Day.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

This is the lowest price we've seen for Amazon's premium streaming device. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams the same content in the same quality as the standard 4K version, but the extra power inside means faster performance when navigating apps. Plus, it uses WiFi 6 technology to give you a more stable and consistent streaming experience.

Amazon Echo (4th Gen): was $99.99 now $64.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo is a more robust smart speaker, and today's deal brings the price down to $64.99, thanks to an impressive 35% discount. The powerful speaker delivers rich sound that adapts to any room and works with Amazon Alexa to become a smart home hub.

Amazon Fire 8 Kids tablet: was $149.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

If you need a good quality but affordable tablet for your kid, the Fire 8 Kids tablet is a solid choice, especially with today's 40% discount. 32GB of storage, along with built-in parental controls and an excellent battery, makes this a great buy.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet (32GB): was $129.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

Amazon's best device deal is the best-selling Fire HD 8 tablet on sale for $59.99 - a record-low price. You're getting a 30% faster processor than the previous version for speedy performance, an eight-inch HD display tablet, and an impressive 13 hours of battery life.

Amazon Fire HD 10: was $139.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

Perfect for watching content or using any number of Amazon's own-brand applications, the Fire HD 10 features a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for relatively decent performance (for the money). The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life. Today's deal brings the price down to $89.99, which is $10 shy of the lowest price.

Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD smart TV (2023): was $169.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

Amazon's cheapest TV deal is this 32-inch Insignia HD smart TV on sale for just $99.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom, and while the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.

Amazon Fire TV 40-inch 2-Series HD TV (2023): was $249.99 now $179.98 at Amazon

The best-selling Amazon 40-inch 2-Series Fire TV is on sale for $179.98. While the Amazon 2-Series TV lacks 4K resolution, it offers smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control.

Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV: was $449.99 now $299.98 at Amazon

Amazon's 50-inch 4-Series 4K smart TV is on sale for $299.98 - $20 more than the lowest price we've ever seen. It offers 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

