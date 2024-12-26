Boxing Day sales are live: I've picked the 33 best deals available today

There's perhaps no single day of the year that's better for bagging a bargain on in-demand tech in the UK than Boxing Day (aside from, you know... Black Friday). This year's Boxing Day is no exception as several of the nation's best retailers have launched wide-ranging sales tailor-made for those looking to spend their Christmas spending money.

As TechRadar's deals editor, I've covered the Boxing Days sales for over three years now so I've got plenty of tips and know-how to share with our readers. I've been busy searching Amazon, Currys, John Lewis, and many other retailers to find record-low prices on tech that we've tested and loved here at TechRadar.

You'll find my definitive list of the 33 best deals in the Boxing Day sales below, including laptops, TVs, headphones, and many more popular categories with our readers.

While it's hard to pick favourites, today's highlights include the excellent LG B4 OLED TV for just £749, the Apple AirPods Pro 2 for £179, and the superb Nikon Z6 III camera for just £1,999. These are all record-low prices on top models here on-site so they get an easy recommendation - although there's plenty more to check out below.

The 33 best Boxing Day sales

Sony WH-1000MX4 Wireless Headphones: was £279.99 now £175 at Amazon The Sony WH-1000MX4 are older now but they are still some of the best over-ear headphones ever. These wireless Sony cans package together top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's about £70 less than the newer Sony XM5 that are only a minor upgrade. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people because you can find them at a price like this during major sales.

Fitbit Charge 6: was £139.99 now £98.99 at Amazon The latest wearable in Fitbit's range of dedicated fitness trackers has dropped back to its cheapest price in the current Amazon sale - just in time for that new year fitness push. It's a small but welcome £40 saving on a device we found lighter, prettier and smarter compared to the previous version in our Fitbit Charge 6 review. Key features include a seven-day battery life, onboard GPS and GLONASS, sleep tracking, smart wake, SpO2 blood oxygen tracking and all the other features the excellent Charge 5 offered.

Oral-B Pro 3: was £100 now £35 at Amazon This entry-level electric toothbrush is a solid pickup while it's less than half price in Amazon's latest sale. It doesn't boast many impressive high-end features but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor. Plus, you get a handy carry case included for free.

Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum: was £429.99 now £199.99 at Currys The Shark Stratos has all you could need from a vacuum cleaner and at a very good price after this huge discount. It has a cartridge system which protects against dust cup odours that always come alongside pet hair and dander. Its Clean Sense IQ technology knows when to adjust the power and you won’t have to worry about hair getting trapped and wrapped up in the brush-roll. Meanwhile, 60 minutes of runtime should suit most homes.

Blink Video Doorbell: was £59.99 now £29.99 at Amazon Amazon's last-minute deals sale has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for £29.99 – which matches the record-low price. The Blink Video Doorbell is a cheap and easy way to get alerts to your phone when motion is detected or when guests are at your door. It features infrared night video, long-lasting battery life, compatibility with other smart devices and displays, and two-way audio to speak to visitors.

Shokz OpenRun: was £129.95 now £89 at Amazon Here's a strong saving on some of the best bone conduction headphones for runners that we've tried thanks to their impressive audio quality, comfortable fit and safety features. The Shokz OpenRun offer an eight-hour battery life, but you can also fast-charge them for ten minutes before going for a run in order to grab a full 90 minutes of juice.

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet: was £99.99 now £49.99 at Amazon The Fire HD 8 tablet is unlikely to make it into our list of the best tablets but if you're after a cheap tablet that does the basics well, then you'll be more than satisfied. It's not the most powerful device but this cheap and durable tablet lasts up to 13 hours, making it good for light use and watching videos. It's still at its Black Friday price - but not for long.

Murdle Volume 1 Puzzle Book: was £14.99 now £8 at Amazon I'm sneaking this one into my tech roundup as it's an excellent late gift idea for the puzzle fan in your life. Much like the Wordles, Heardles and Connections of the world, you can expect dozens of bite-sized puzzles in this collection. Each one asks you to solve silly and increasingly elaborate crimes by using the clues to eliminate suspects, weapons and locations in a strange but compelling mix of Cluedo and Sudoku.

Google Pixel 8 Pro + Fitbit Charge 6: was £899 now £494 at Amazon This is an excellent low price for Google's previous generation flagship phone that boasts some smart AI features in the heart of the phone and improves how you experience it. It is for this reason that the Pixel 8 Pro tops our new list of the best AI phones. The 6.7-inch display is as good as the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the camera is equally impressive. The phone will also fix any of your past Google Photos, even if they were taken with a different phone. All that, plus a free Fitbit, make this an excellent deal.

Loop Quiet 2 Ear Plugs: was £24.95 now £19.95 at Amazon I've seen a lot of people talk about and use Loop earplugs lately so if you want to see what the fuss is all about then this entry-level pair is down to a record-low price. Use them to block out noise on a commute, help you focus in the office, protect your ears from loud music at bars or concerts, or help you create a better environment for sleep. They're reusable and can last for up to five years so a good investment if you'll be a regular user.

Nespresso Vertuo Next: was £200 now £89.99 at Amazon This compact capsule coffee machine is incredibly easy to use, virtually mess-free, and comes bundled with a handy milk-frother for lattes and cappuccinos. The set usually sells for around £130 at Amazon but has now hit a record-low price in the Boxing Day sales.

Sony PlayStation 5 Pro: was £699.99 now £659 at EE Even though the console has only just come out, EE has already taken £40 off the brand-new PS5 Pro. What's more, if you have an existing PS5 to trade in, you can get up to another £260 off, bringing the price to as little as £399. The upgraded PS5 Pro boasts greater power over the base console, enabling select games to look better and run smoother. Plus, there's 2TB of storage included, which is double the amount in the standard PS5. Just know, though, that this console doesn't have a disc drive so you'll need to buy all of your games digitally on the PS Store – or buy the PS5 Disc Drive accessory and attach it to the console to play physical games.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was £229 now £179 at Amazon This beats the discount we saw last year by £20 on the latest generation Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C support. As well as that more universal connection option, Apple's newest premium earbuds come with sought-after improvements to audio quality and noise cancellation. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said that these upgrades ensured they were a big step up compared to the originals and helped them truly compete with other high-end buds.

MSI Cyborg 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop: was £999 now £799 at Currys This MSI Cyborg is a strong contender for gaming laptop deal of the day over at Currys thanks to its solid line-up of an RTX 4060 graphics card, Intel Core i7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. Put together, these are great specs for 1080p gaming and today's massive £200 price cut easily makes this one of the best bang for the buck machines going currently. Recommended.

TCL 55V6BK 55-inch 4K Smart TV: was £298 now £258 at Amazon Here's a great deal on a cheap 4K TV that's even cheaper than Black Friday. A £50 saving might not seem like much, but this TCL 55V6BK was already sitting cheap at £300 considering it supports 4K resolution, HDR 10, and comes with Android TV built-in for easy streaming. Don't expect an incredible picture here or super speedy gaming performance, but for a budget option - solid.

Honor Pad X8a 11-inch Tablet: was £139 now £89.99 at Amazon This budget tablet has been hovering around the £100 mark for a few weeks now but Amazon has just issued a brand-new record-low price on the Honor Pad X8a. We haven't reviewed the 'a' version of this tablet, but we have reviewed the standard X8 and found it to be a solid budget choice. This is a slightly upgraded version with more RAM, a bigger battery, and a more powerful chipset. In short, it's just a way better tablet and one that's likely to stack-up well against the other budget options from Amazon and Samsung in this price range.

Breville Sandwich Maker: at Amazon Breville sandwich maker: was £35 now £25 at Amazon

A Christmas gifting classic - who hasn't given or received a Breville sandwich maker at some point? Right now, this well-loved appliance is sitting at the cheapest price all year at Amazon - cheaper than on Black Friday, in fact. There's not much to say here - this is just a great deal on a solid appliance that's perfect for warming and toasting all kinds of breads, sandwiches, and paninis.

Ninja Perfect Temperature Kettle: was £99 now £59.99 at Ninja UK Throw out that crusty old kettle and get great results every time with this Ninja Black Perfect Temperature Kettle. Featuring rapid boil and six different settings, this appliance is a must-have if you're serious about getting the perfect brew every time.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was £59.99 now £34.99 at Amazon As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick that comes with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. Be aware, though, that the previous generation version has been as low as £22.99 before - but that was almost three years ago. Chances of seeing that price again are slim as this discount seems to be the new normal for the upgrade streaming stick and the old version has been discontinued from sale.

Lego at Argos: get 20% off with code

You can use the code LEGO20 at check out to knock a massive 20% off the listing price of a massive range of LEGO kits at Argos today. There are over 150 individual kits eligible for this discount, including Disney, Harry Potter, Mario, and other well-known crossover brands.

PlayStation Store Gift Card - £70: was £70 now £59.50 at Currys £70 is, in my opinion, the ideal amount to add to your wallet - especially when you save £10.50 with code DIGITAL15. This gift card will give you more than enough to pick up a popular AAA game like Marvel's Spider-Man 2 or a good few months of PS Plus.

Asus Zenbook 14: was £475.99 now £359.99 at Amazon Here's a great option if you're looking for a relatively cheap Windows laptop in this year's Boxing Day sakes. With a 12th gen Intel Core i5 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, you're getting good specs for basic computing tasks with this Asus Zenbook. The main selling point for this model, however, is the 2.4k resolution display and slick lightweight 14-inch form-factor, which makes it great if you need something portable.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: free Chromebook with contract at Mobiles.co.uk

The phones retailer Mobiles.co.uk is throwing in a free Samsung ChromeBook Go with specific Galaxy S24 Ultra contracts this week - a pretty damn good bundle deal if you were thinking about upgrading. While not all of the retailer's plans are eligible for the freebie here (it's mostly ID Mobile and Vodafone options), the laptop is still worth about £250 by itself. Certain plans also come with free Galaxy Buds3 also so be on the lookout for those.

Hisense A6N 50-inch 4K TV: was £329 now £259 at EE It's rare to find such a big 50-inch inch 4K TV for under £259 so this Hisense A6N is an easy recommendation - even if it isn't a world-beating set. You won't get an amazing picture here, or high-end gaming performance but this Hisense will get you streaming 4K content with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support for a great price. Again, worth a look if you're on a budget this December.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: was £1,799 now £1,069 at EE The Galaxy Z Fold 6 isn't a device for everyone - it is, after all, incredibly expensive. With that said, today's deal at the EE Store cuts a whopping £730 off this device via cashback - which is a stunning deal considering this is for an unlocked device. Even better still, you don't need to trade-in for this particular promotion, unlike with other similar discounts at the major networks and Samsung itself.

Asus Vivobook S15: was £999 now £749 at very.co.uk This Asus Vivobook laptop has just hit a new record-low price at Very. At just £749, this high-end laptop is an absolute steal considering you get a 3K OLED display, powerful Ryzen 9 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. While it's not a cheap laptop by any stretch of the imagination, this one will have no issues powering through most tasks with its superb chipset and gorgeous OLED display.

LG B4 48-inch OLED TV: was £899 now £749 at Currys The LG B4 may be the entry level OLED in LG's TV lineup, but it delivers spectacular picture quality with rich contrast and fine details, along with a wealth of gaming features including 4K, 120Hz, Dolby Vision gaming, VRR and more. This deal takes the smalest size down to a record low of under £800 - easily the cheapest way to get an OLED TV!

Amazon Echo Show 8: was £149.99 now £94.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a slightly bigger smart home display, Amazon has the latest Echo Show 8 on sale for £94.99. That's back to the record-low price I saw during Black Friday. The eight-inch display allows you to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free thanks to Alexa compatibility. The addition of room-filling spatial audio gives a big boost to all of these features to improve sound quality.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was £299 now £259 at John Lewis The iPad 10.2 is a little older model but it remains a great deal at this discounted price ahead of Boxing Day. The 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. If you need an entry-level slate for web browsing, streaming videos, light admin work or playing basic games then this can do it all without issue. Right now, when it comes to powerful and affordable tablets that offer excellent value for money, nothing else can beat the Apple iPad 10.2 at this price.

Ninja Double Stack Air Fryer: was £230 now £189.99 at Currys The Ninja Double Stack is a great-looking air fryer packed with key features. It has a capacity of 7.6 litres across the two baskets with six preset functions and two independent cooking zones. Its functions include roasting, baking, and dehydrating, so there’s something for every cooking plan here. It cooks up to 55% faster than your fan oven so it’s a great money and timesaver.

Nikon Z6III: was £2,699 now £1,999 at Jessops TechRadar's top camera of 2024, the Nikon Z6 III, is available with an incredible £700 price cut at Jessops right now. This fantastic mirrorless camera was just released a few months ago and features an impressive 24.5MP full-frame partially stacked sensor with vastly improved autofocus and 6K video up to 60fps. Our Nikon Z6 III review awarded this excellent camera a full five stars out of five, which feels like excellent value now with this incredible record-low price.

Sony PSVR 2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle: was £569.99 now £349.99 at PlayStation Direct UK PSVR 2 is an incredible VR headset for PS5, and it's since been updated to work on PC. This bundle featuring Horizon: Call of the Mountain is the same price as the headset by itself at a new record-low price, so this is the version I'd recommend if you want the most bang for your buck. Especially as the accompanying game is a killer app for PSVR 2.