Best Buy's Black Friday sale just got even bigger - here are 23 deals I'd buy now

It's a new day and the Best Buy Black Friday just got even bigger with several new excellent doorbuster deals. I've spotted some new record-low prices for top-rated TVs, Apple MacBooks, games consoles and more, so I've gathered up all the 23 best offers I'd buy now.

• Browse all of today's deals at Best Buy

Starting with the main highlight, you can now get the Apple MacBook Air (M2) for $749 (was $999). This is the brand-new performance-boosted version with 16GB of RAM and a surprising early discount given it's only been available for a few weeks.

Another standout offer is the LG B4 48-inch OLED TV for $599.99 (was $799.99). That's the lowest price yet for the manufacturer's best cheap OLED TV. It's a great buy if you need a smaller yet still high-quality display for watching shows, movies and gaming.

I've picked out more of my personal recommendations from the Best Buy Black Friday sale below, including some big savings on well-reviewed and highly-rated games consoles, laptops and headphones. I'll continue adding more deals I'd buy as I spot them from my deep dives into the event.

And remember, most purchases from now until December 31 are under the Best Buy Holiday Price Match Guarantee, meaning if you see it cheaper than what you paid at Best Buy or an eligible retailer you can get a refund of the difference.

You can also stick with TechRadar and follow our huge Black Friday deals hub for coverage of all the top offers from Best Buy and more retailers for the rest of November and through Cyber Monday.

My top 23 deals in Best Buy's Black Friday sale

Insignia F20 Series 32-inch HD Fire TV: was $129.99 now $79.99 at Best Buy One of the cheapest TV deals in the Best Buy Black Friday sale is this Insignia 32-inch display on sale for $79.99. This is a good display if you're looking for a budget TV to add to an extra bedroom or for the kids. While the F20-Series lacks 4K resolution support, you get smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, easy access to top streaming apps and compatibility with Alexa for hands-free control. Read more ▼

Insignia F30 Series 50-inch 4K Fire TV: was $299.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy This mid-sized and best-selling Insignia 55-inch TV supports high-quality 4K HD resolution, has smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa controls. I've picked out this size in particular as it's returned the affordable display to within $10 of the previous record-low price. All this for under $200 is an incredible offer for a decent all-around TV of this size. Read more ▼

TCL Q5 55-inch 4K QLED TV: was $449.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy TCL TVs usually offer an excellent blend of performance and affordability – and this Q5 display is no different. The picture quality is solid overall, with the QLED panel ensuring you get superior brightness and colors that pop. It's rare to see a TV with this tech for so cheap, too, so you're getting a serious bargain here if you need a solid mid-sized TV for watching shows. movies and sports. Read more ▼

Samsung DU6950 75-inch 4K TV: was $749.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, Best Buy has this 75-inch 4K TV on sale for $549.99. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support all for under $600. That's good value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and media streaming. Read more ▼

LG B4 48-inch 4K OLED TV: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The 48-inch LG B4 OLED TV offers unrivalled picture quality for the price and is down to its lowest-ever price in Best Buy's Black Friday sale. The combination of its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate also make it a deal that's unbeatable for gamers looking for an affordable small-screen upgrade. Overall, then, it's an excellent buy for anyone who needs a small display to watch TV or play games. Read more ▼

Sony Bravia 8 55-inch OLED 4K TV: was $1,699 now $1,399 at Best Buy The Sony Bravia 8 is back at its lowest price yet ahead of Black Friday. As one of the best TVs for sound, it's an ideal choice if you want stellar sound without paying extra for a soundbar. Its OLED screen might not be the brightest of them all, but it still manages to rival the picture quality of its competitors using its brightness-boosting Bravia XP Processor. You can even use it with your gaming console of choice thanks to the two HDMI ports (out of four total) that support 4K/120 Hz gaming. Read more ▼

LG C4 77-inch 4K OLED TV: was $2,799.99 now $2,199.99 at Best Buy The LG C4 OLED TV is still one of the best TVs you can buy for its incredible picture quality and excellent performance at all content you throw at it – and now this massive 77-inch model is down to a record-low price. The C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia. It's a versatile all-arounder that I recommend for watching shows, enjoying movies and playing the latest games. Read more ▼

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): at Best Buy iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy

The iPad 10.2 is back at its record-low price at Best Buy. This Apple tablet may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. If you need an entry-level slate for web browsing, streaming videos, light admin work or playing basic games then this can do it all without issue. Right now, when it comes to powerful and affordable tablets that offer excellent value for money, nothing else can beat the Apple iPad 10.2 at this price. Read more ▼

HP Chromebook 15: was $399 now $179 at Best Buy Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel Processor N200

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 64GB

OS - ChromeOS I almost never see a laptop with 8GB of RAM for under $200 so this HP Chromebook 15 is a huge bargain in the Best Buy Black Friday sale. Even with that added performance, it's still a fairly basic device best suited to light use and schoolwork. That's backed up even more with the lean ChromeOS powering it and exceptional all-day battery life, making it an excellent portable option at a stunningly affordable price. Read more ▼

HP Chromebook 14: was $629 now $399 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel i3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB

OS - ChromeOS Want a laptop but also think you'd appreciate the flexibility of a tablet? Why not both? This HP Chromebook 14 offers a lot of versatility and decent overall performance for light use and everyday tasks. Plus, you have the option to flip it to tablet mode at any time to make web browsing or watching videos even more comfortable. The less demanding ChromeOS ensures cheaper entry-level components such as the Intel i3 processor and 8GB of RAM go further. It also means that battery life is considerably improved compared to Windows machines, with up to 10 hours available on a single charge. Read more ▼

Lenovo IdeaPad 1: was $799.99 now $419.99 at Best Buy Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Ryzen 7

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB

OS - Windows 11 Best Buy's latest set of Black Friday laptop deals features this slightly older but excellent value all-around device. With an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a decent 512GB SSD, it's a terrific buy if you have a reasonable budget and need a device that will comfortably handle your day-to-day computing jobs and general work. Expect solid performance, good multitasking capabilities, and speedy load times, but be aware of the bulky 15.6-inch size and battery life of around 5-6 hours that hamper its portability. Altogether, though, this is an impressive laptop for the price. Read more ▼

Apple MacBook Air M2 (2022): was $999 now $749 at Best Buy Display - 13 inches

Processor - Apple M2

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB

OS - macOS This brand-new version of the MacBook Air M2 with a performance-boosting 16GB of RAM only launched a few weeks ago so I'm surprised to see it's already got a significant discount at Best Buy – but that's Black Friday for you. Even though a newer M3 version is available, we concluded that this is still one of the best laptops you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life. For those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing and more intense workloads, this is a stellar offer on an Apple machine right now. Read more ▼

Apple MacBook Air M3 (2024): was $1,099 now $899.99 at Best Buy Display - 13 inches

Processor - Apple M3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB

OS - macOS If you'd prefer a more modern laptop, this is my top pick for a MacBook deal in the build-up to Black Friday. It's on the latest MacBook Air M3 at Best Buy - in particular the slightly upgraded 16GB configuration. That should afford an edge with overall performance and longevity and today's $200 discount at Best Buy also brings this listing down to its lowest ever price. Generally speaking, this isn't the cheapest MacBook deal I've seen (the M2 was $649 at one point) but it's probably the one I'd spring for right now if it were my own cash I was laying down. Read more ▼

Asus TUF 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop: was $1,399.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel i7

Graphics - RTX 4070

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 1TB This powerful gaming laptop is even more affordable with a huge $400 discount at Best Buy for Black Friday. It comes with a high-performing Intel Core i7 CPU and 16GB of memory, alongside the excellent NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card to give you all the power you need to run most games on medium to high settings in 1080p in a responsive 144Hz. Read more ▼

Sony WF-C700N: was $119.99 now $79.99 at Best Buy The WF-C700N remain some of the best budget earbuds around, more than a year after their launch, especially now they've slipped to under $100 at Best Buy. Our five-star Sony WF-C700N review goes into why we rate them so highly, but the short version is that the mix of sound quality, noise cancellation power and comfort is basically unmatched. Especially at this price, which is a new record-low by $10. Read more ▼

Sony WH1000XM4 Wireless Headphones: was $349.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy The Sony WH-1000MX4 are older now but they are still some of the best over-ear headphones ever. These wireless Sony cans package together top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's about $100 less than the newer Sony XM5 that are only a minor upgrade. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people, exactly because you can find them at a price like this during major sales such as Black Friday. Read more ▼

Ninja DZ201 7.6L Air Fryer: was $199.99 now $169.99 at Best Buy Here's an unmissable early Black Friday bargain if you're shopping for the best-selling and highly-rated Ninja Air Fryer. This popular appliance has six cooking functions including max crisp, air fry, roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate. It’s simple to cook from frozen while still getting super crispy results. With a large capacity, you can cook up to 1kg of fries or a 1.6kg chicken in each drawer. It’s perfect for feeding the whole family or batch cooking. Read more ▼

Sony ZV-1F: was $499.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy This vlogging camera has Sony’s impressive SteadyShot stabilization technology, which looks amazing when filming 4K video footage. It also has industry-leading autofocus and face-tracking so your shot will always look amazing no matter what you're up against. The fully articulating screen means you can easily shoot in selfie mode while guaranteeing everything is framed perfectly. All for $399.99 for Black Friday? Bargain. Read more ▼