Amazon has everything that you need to enjoy Xbox Cloud Gaming on your TV for its lowest-ever price over Prime Day

Did you know that you can dive into the world of Xbox Cloud Gaming and experience hundreds of games without a console with just a Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate? Well now you do and this year's Amazon Prime Day deals include a fantastic bundle containing everything that you need to get started the lowest price that I've ever seen.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, Xbox Wireless Controller, and 1 Month Game Pass Ultimate Bundle is currently on sale for just $79.99 (was $136.97) at Amazon. That's a $56.98 saving, significantly cheaper than buying everything on its own.

The deal isn't just limited to the US either, as those in the UK can pick it up for just £89.99 (was £127.97) at Amazon for a sweet £37.98 discount.



Both of these deals smash the previous lowest-ever price in their respective regions, saving you some serious cash. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is not only a good fit for Xbox Cloud Gaming, it's also a formidable streaming device. It's compatible with all major streaming platforms including Apple TV, Disney Plus, and, of course, Prime Video. As the name would suggest, it's capable of 4K Ultra HD video with support for HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos.

Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for more deals on the products from this bundle in your region.

Today's best Cloud Gaming deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, Xbox Wireless Controller, and 1 Month Game Pass Ultimate Bundle: was $136.97 now $79.99 at Amazon

This great bundle packs everything that you would need to dive into the world of Xbox Cloud Gaming on your TV. It combines a Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max with the fantastically versatile Xbox Wireless Controller and a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which is required for Xbox Cloud Gaming. This is the best way to experience Xbox games without having to buy a console.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, Xbox Wireless Controller, and 1 Month Game Pass Ultimate Bundle: was £127.97 now £89.99 at Amazon

Shoppers across the pond aren't missing out, as the bundle is also discounted in the UK. This is a £37.98 discount and significantly below the previous lowest-ever price of £101.98. For access to a massive cloud gaming library, that's pretty unbeatable value.

Xbox Cloud Gaming is part of the Xbox Game Pass subscription service, a month of which is included in this bundle. It has a huge game library that includes the likes of A Plague Tale: Requiem, Control Ultimate Edition, Fortnite, Coral Island, Far Cry 6, and much more. No matter what kind of player you are, there's going to be something to your taste.

As a cloud gaming service, no console is needed to play and everything can be streamed directly to a capable Amazon Fire TV Stick. That said, it does all rely on a fast and stable internet connection, so do make sure that your broadband is up to speed before finalising your purchase.

The Xbox Wireless Controller is also a perfect for Xbox Cloud Gaming. It's ergonomic, easy to set up, and highly versatile not to mention quite durable.

If you're outside the US or UK, or just want to compare, you can see the best prices on each individual item included in this bundle below.

