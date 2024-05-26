27 deals from Best Buy's Memorial Day sale that are actually worth buying
The best deals on TVs, major appliances, laptops, iPads and more
The highly anticipated Best Buy Memorial Day sale has arrived with hundreds of deals on TVs, appliances, laptops, headphones, Apple devices, vacuums, and more. As a deals editor for TechRadar, who regularly covers sales at Best Buy, I've gone through the retailer's Memorial Day sale and picked out the 27 best deals worth buying.
• Shop Best Buy's full Memorial Day sale
Best Buy has one of the most popular Memorial Day sales because it's filled with record-low prices on tech gadgets, and you can save over $1,000 on major appliances. The deals listed below all represent fantastic value, thanks to discounts that you won't typically find outside of holiday sales. Some highlights include LG's gorgeous 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,499.99, the best-selling Ring Doorbell on sale for $59.99, and up to $300 off top-rated Trager grills.
Shop more of today's top deals from this year's Best Buy Memorial Day sale, and keep in mind these are limited-time offers that will end tomorrow at Midnight.
Best Buy Memorial Day sale: quick links
- Apple: iPads, AirPods + MacBooks from $99
- Appliances: up to 45% off major appliances
- Gaming: up to $30 off PS5, Xbox and Switch games
- Headphones: Sony, Apple & JVC from $7.49
- Kitchen: coffee makers, mixers, and more
- Laptops: devices from $159
- Outdoors: savings on grills + pizza ovens
- Phones: up to $1,000 off iPhone 15
- Smart home: up to 50% off speakers and displays
- Smartwatch: Samsung, Apple + Garmin - $100 off
- Tablets: up to $220 off iPad and Samsung
- TVs: up to $700 off big-screen TVs
- Vacuums: up to $300 off
Best Buy Memorial Day sale: today's 18 best deals
Major appliances: save up to $1,100 on major appliances at Best Buy
If you're looking to save on major appliances, Best Buy's Memorial Day sale is a favorite, thanks to huge savings on a wide range of major appliances from all the top brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, GE, and Kitchenaid. You can save up to 45% off refrigerators, washers and dryers, dishwashers, and kitchen packages, and you'll get up to $500 in Best Buy e-gift cards with qualifying appliances. Best Buy also offers free shipping on major appliance purchases of $399 and up.
Traeger grills: save up to $300 at Best Buy
Traeger makes some of the best outdoor grills on the market, and you can save up to $800 right now at Best Buy. You'll find a wide range of Traeger grills on sale, including pellet grills with smokers, with prices starting at just $499.99.
Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Best Buy
The Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for just $5 more than its cheapest price ever at Best Buy. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.
HP Chromebook 14: was $299 now $139 at Best Buy
If you're after a cheap laptop for light use then this is a decent option. This HP Chromebook 14 is a basic device but doesn't cost a lot and can handle general browsing and schoolwork. It also prioritizes battery life and portability with its slim design, 14-inch display and full-day battery life. It's one that's well-suited to students or those always on the move who need a cheap laptop.
Asus Vivobook 16: was $749 now $449 at Best Buy
This Asus Vivobook features an impressive line-up of specs and a gorgeous design that belies its relatively modest price tag. While getting 12GB of RAM is a little odd in 2024, the combination of a Ryzen 7 chipset and 512GB SSD means this one a great option for covering the basics if you're specifically looking for something that's a little slicker than the super cheap sub $300 laptops.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $99 at Best Buy
The AirPods 2 are Apple's cheapest earbuds, and Best Buy has the 2nd-generation AirPods on sale for $99. That's just $20 more than the record-low price and fantastic value for a pair of Apple's premium earbuds. This deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-cancelling technology.
Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249.99 now $189.99 at Best Buy
Best Buy has the best-selling AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $189.99, which is just $10 more than the record-low price. You get all the same features as the previous Lightning version, such as noise cancellation technology, but this model includes boosted dust resistance and the new and future-proof USB-C charging port.
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $189 at Best Buy
Rated as our best noise-cancelling earbuds, the Bose QuietComfort 2 are on sale for a record-low price of $189. You get best-in-class noise cancellation, superior comfort, impressive sound, and six hours of battery life.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: was $299.99 now $239.99 at Best Buy
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 features an updated processor and RAM for enhanced performance and comes with a slimmer display and improved strap-swapping functionality. Today's Memorial Day deal from Best Buy brings the price down to $239.99.
Beats Studio Pro: was $349.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy
These Beats over-ears are gorgeous looking, easy to use, and they sound really great with lots of bass (read about it in our Beats Studio Pro review). The main downside here is that they don't have multi-point pairing, but they do auto-switch between different Apple devices. Today's Memorial Day deal from Best Buy slashes $100 off the price.
Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399.99 now $329.99 at Best Buy
Released in 2022, Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones represent some of the best the industry has to offer. With class-leading noise-canceling technology, crystal-clear hands-free calling, and Alexa voice control for ease of use, there's nothing better. Today's Memorial Day deal from Best Buy brings the price down to $329.99.
Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum: was $349.99 now $299.99 at Best Buy
The Omni-Glide is Dyson's cheapest cordless vacuum, and it's down to $299 at Best Buy's Memorial Day sale. The Dyson Omni-Glide features a compact design, weighs just 5 lbs, and can be transformed into a handheld with just one click.
Apple iPhone 15 Plus: up to $830 off with a trade-in at Best Buy
Best Buy's Memorial Day sale includes an offer on the iPhone 15 Plus with a trade-in, which matches the carriers themselves in regard to maximum discounts. You can save up to $830 when you trade in your old or damaged phone and qualify for activation for Verizon or AT&T.
iPad Pro 11 2022 (128GB): was $799 now $749 at Best Buy
Apple's 2022 iPad Pro is getting a $50 discount for Memorial Day, which brings the 11-inch tablet down to $749. The Pro line sits at the top of Apple's tablet pile, and discounts are few and far between, especially on the latest 2022 model, so this is a deal that's not to be missed.
MacBook Air M2 (2022): was $1,099 now $849 at Best Buy
If you're looking for more power, Best Buy has the MacBook Air M2 for its lowest-ever price. We concluded that this is the best laptop you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long battery life. For those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing, and more intense workloads, this is worth the extra investment.
Samsung 43-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $999.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy
The stunning Samsung Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art that seamlessly blends into your home's decor. It includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities. Today's deal from Best Buy brings the price of the 43-inch model down to a record-low of $799.99.
Toshiba 50-inch C350 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2023): was $319.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy
At an incredible price, Best Buy has this 50-inch 4K smart TV from Toshiba on sale for just $249.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The 2023 display packs Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+, hands-free control with Amazon Alexa, and a bezel-less design, giving you a more viewable screen area.
Roku Plus Series 55-inch 4K Smart TV: was $329.99 now $279.99 at Best Buy
The Roku Plus Series was already a high-value TV lineup, and with this Memorial Day deal, the value of Roku's 55-inch model is now even better. For that price, you get a QLED display with full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ high dynamic range support, plus the excellent Roku smart TV interface. This is one of the best budget TV deals going.
Hisense 65-Inch U6 Series 4K TV: was $599.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy
One of the best big-screen budget displays is this 65-inch Hisense 4K TV on sale for just $499.99. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus the Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus.
LG B3 Series 65-inch TV: was $1,299.99 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy
One of the cheapest OLED TVs you can buy is LG's 65-inch B3, which is on sale for a record-low price of $1,199.99. You're getting a gorgeous display (120Hz refresh rate, 8.3 million self-lit pixels) that provides rich contrast and color. The LG TV also comes with Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR built-in, along with four HDMI 2.1 ports, making it perfect for gaming.
LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $2,299.99 at Best Buy
Best Buy has a rare $400 discount on the all-new LG C4 OLED TV, bringing the 65-inch display to a new record-low price of $2,299.99. The C4 is a successor to the highly rated LG C3, and we predict it will become one of this year's best OLED TVs. Upgrades include new gaming features and LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance and exceptional brightness.
LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy
If you're looking for a premium display, Best Buy has the highly-rated LG 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,499.99. That's a whopping $1,000 discount and a record-low price. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.
Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $599.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy
Samsung's best-selling 75-inch TU690T series is down to a record low of $549.99 at Best Buy. That's the best deal you can find for this specific model and an incredible price for a 75-inch 4K TV. The Samsung display packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and HDR support.
Samsung 75-inch Q80C QLED 4K TV: was $1,699.99 now $1,299.99 at Best Buy
Samsung's QLED 4K TV may have been easily overlooked because of all the great mini-LED and QD-OLED sets, but at this record-low price, it's hard to ignore. The Q80C is a TV that covers a lot of the bases – picture quality, gaming, and more – without breaking the bank. With this deal, it's even kinder to your budget.
Insignia 75-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $599.99 now $469.99 at Best Buy
Grab the best-selling Insignia 75-inch 4K Fire TV for just $469.99 at Best Buy's Memorial Day sale. The Insignia F30 Series features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
TCL 85-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was $899.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy
If you're looking for a massive display, Best Buy has the popular TCL 85-inch 4K smart TV at an incredible price of $799.99. The TCL S4 Series TV packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in, all for under $1,000, which is a fantastic deal.
Canon EOS R10: was $1,099.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy
A more than capable 24.2 MP APS-C sensor is backed up by a super-fast autofocus system with subject detection. Another win for beginners is the high-speed shooting mode, which can capture 15 frames per second for fast-action photos. I wouldn't buy it for its superior video quality, but it's also good to know that it's possible to shoot 4K video at 60 frames per second.
Shop more Memorial Day sales
- Amazon: 50% off TVs, clothing, vacuums & more
- Adidas: clothing & sneakers from $14
- Apple: iPads, AirPods & MacBooks from $89
- Appliances: save 30% on major appliances
- Best Buy: up to $800 off TVs
- Casper: 30% off all mattresses
- DreamCloud: 50% off mattresses sitewide
- Home Depot: up to 60% off patio furniture
- Lowe's: 40% off appliances, patio & grills
- Nectar: up to 40% off mattresses
- Nike: 50% off sneakers, leggings & t-shirts
- Nordstrom: up to 50% off shoes, clothing & beauty
- Purple: save up to $800 on mattresses + a free base
- Saatva: up to $600 off luxury mattresses
- Samsung: up to $1,900 off select appliances
- Target: 35% off patio furniture, appliances & clothing
- Walmart: $400 off TVs, clothing & more
- Wayfair: outdoor furniture from $100
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past three years and loves to find products that the consumer wants at the best possible price. She's had eight years of experience working in the e-commerce space and loves being a mom to her baby boy.