21 early Prime Day deals that are Black Friday cheap

While Amazon's 2nd Prime Day sale is less than two weeks away (October 10 and 11), the retailer has some fantastic early deals you can shop for now. I've rounded up the 21 best offers below, which include Black Friday-like prices on TVs, kitchen appliances, Apple devices, vacuums, and more.



• Browse more early Prime Day deals



The 2nd Amazon Prime Day sale previews the upcoming Black Friday deals event, thanks to record-low prices on Amazon's best-selling tech, appliances, and smart home products. We've listed all the best offers below, including invite-only promotions, today's stand-out bargains at Amazon, and official early Prime Day deals.

Some of our favorite deals include the viral Bissell Little Green portable carpet cleaner marked down to $124.99 (was $199.99), the Apple Watch 8 on sale for just $299 (was $329), and LG's stunning 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,696.99 (was $2,499.99) - the lowest price we've ever seen.



See more early Prime Day deals and Amazon's best bargains below, most of which include record-low prices that you typically only see during Black Friday. Remember, to shop the invite-only and early Prime Day deals, you must be a Prime member, and you can always sign up for a free 30-day trial if you aren't already a member, which will take you through to Amazon's October Prime Big Deals Days sale event.

The 21 best early Prime Day deals

PHILIPS 3000 Series Essential Air Fryer: was $179.95 now $79.95 at Amazon

Invite-only: Air fryers are always popular at Amazon's Prime Day sale, and this invite-only deal brings the price of this Philips model down to $79.95 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The Philips Essential air fryer features a compact size with a 4.1L capacity and a digital touch screen that comes with seven presets so you can easily whip up your favorite foods.

Blink Outdoor Security three Camera system (3rd gen): was $249.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

Invite only - Prime members can get the top-rated Blink outdoor security camera on sale for $99.99. That's a $150 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The outdoor three-camera system features infrared night vision, a long-lasting battery life, two-way audio, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Jabra Elite 7 Active Wireless Earbuds: was $179.99 now $79.99 at Amazon

Invite-only: This is the lowest price we've seen for the Jabra Elite 7 active earbuds, with a $100 discount for Prime members. Designed to wear during workouts or runs, the Jabra Elite 7 are comfortable to wear, come with an IP57 dust and water resistance rating, and feature active noise cancellation, making the earbuds good alternatives to the AirPods Pro 2.

Sony HTX8500 2.1ch Soundbar: was $399.99 now $198 at Amazon

Invite-only: This top-rated Sony 2.1ch soundbar is down to a record-low price of $198 for Prime members, thanks to Amazon's $200 discount. The Sony HTX8500 sound bar features a slim, sleek design and packs Dolby Atmos and DTS:X and built-in subwoofers for deep bass.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 at Amazon

After sitting at $219 for the last month, Amazon now has the best-selling AirPods Pro 2 back down to a record-low price of $199. Rated as one of the best earbuds you can buy, the AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise, improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

Apple Watch 8 (GPS, 41mm): was $399 now $299 at Amazon

The Apple Watch 8 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, thanks to its impressive display, health tracking, and safety features, such as fall detection and Emergency SOS. Just ahead of Amazon's October Prime Day sale, the retailer has the best-selling smartwatch on sale for just $299. That's the best deal you can find right now and the lowest price we've seen in months.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M1): was $999.99 now $749.99 at Amazon

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is a little old now, but it's still one of the best laptops ever made - and Amazon has the laptop on sale for a record-low price of $749.99 right now. Our MacBook Air M1 review awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, where we particularly praised Apple's premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design, and long-lasting battery life.

Apple 2023 MacBook Air M2 laptop: was $1,299.99 now $1,099.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the all-new MacBook Air M2 on sale for $1,099.99 right now. That's a $200 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The 2023 MacBook Air packs a gorgeous 15.3-inch liquid retina display, Apple's powerful M2 chip, a six-speaker sound system, and 18 hours of battery life.

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD smart TV (2023): was $199.99 now $129.99 at Amazon

If you're looking to grab a cheap TV, you can get this 32-inch Amazon Fire TV on sale for just $129.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. While the Amazon 2-Series TV lacks 4K resolution, you're getting smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 55-inch 4K TV: was $599.99 now $439.99 at Amazon

Amazon's all-new Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance, especially now that it's down to just $439.99.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 65-inch 4K TV (2021): was $759.99 now $599.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a big-screen budget display in today's early Prime Day deals, you can get this 65-inch Amazon Fire TV on sale for a fantastic price of $599.99. Amazon's highly-rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels completely hands-free.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $ 2,499.99 now $1,696.99 at Amazon

The LG C3 OLED TV is a successor to the LG C2, and Amazon has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,696.99. That's a whopping $800 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The feature-packed OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip, plus four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000 which is a fantastic value for a 2023 OLED display.

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper: was $39.99 now $23.99 at Amazon

The Fullstar vegetable chopper has over 60,000 positive reviews and was a best-seller at the July Prime Day sale. You can chop your favorite veggies in a flash with the four interchangeable blades that allow you to julienne, dice, and slice vegetables. Today's deal from Amazon brings the price of the viral vegetable chopper down to a record-low of just $23.99.

JBL Go 3: Portable Speaker: was $49.95 was $39.95 at Amazon

Grab the best-selling JBL Go 3 portable speaker for just $39.95 at Amazon's early Prime Day sale. With over 30,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, the waterproof speaker delivers powerful audio and bass despite its small size and provides up to five hours of playtime on a single charge.

Hamilton Beach The Scoop Coffee Maker: was $69.99 now $55.99 at Amazon

Looking for a cheap coffee maker? Amazon's early Prime Day deals include Hamilton Beach's The Scoop coffee machine for $55.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The single-serve coffee maker can brew a cup in minutes and you won't ever have to worry about measuring your coffee, thanks to the mesh brew basket that doubles as a scoop.

Hamilton Beach Quantum Toaster Oven Air Fryer: was $109.99 now $87.99 at Amazon

Prime members can get the Hamilton Beach Quantum Toaster oven for $87.99 - the best deal we've ever seen. The toaster oven can do it all, including air fry, bake, convection bake, broil, and toast, and it features a large interior that fits a whole 5 lb. chicken.

Bissell Spot Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $139.99 now $124.99 at Amazon

Bissell carpet cleaners are always popular at holiday sales like Prime Day, and Amazon has the Little Green Pet Deluxe on sale for $124.99 - just $10 more than the record-low price. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Christmas Tree: was $369.99 now $174.99 at Amazon

If you haven't picked out your Christmas Tree this year, Amazon's sale is offering a massive $195 discount on this beautiful, pre-lit, artificial tree. The top-rated Winchester Pine Full from National Tree Company is 7.5 feet tall with a 60-inch base diameter and is pre-lit with 500 multicolor lights that remain lit even when a bulb goes out.

JBL Live 460NC Noise Cancelling Headphones: was $129.95 now $99.95 at Amazon

These on-ear JBL headphones are down to $99.95 at Amazon, which is the best deal we've seen all year. The JBL Live 460NC headphones deliver impressive sound thanks to the 40mm drivers, active noise-canceling technology, and up to 50 hours of battery life.

Dyson V11 Cordless Vacuum: was $569.90 now $465 at Amazon

Prime members can get the top-rated Dyson V11 on sale for a record-low price of $465. Perfect for pet owners, the cordless vacuum provides deep suction and de-tangles as you clean with 60 minutes of run time. The Dyson V11 also can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: was $309.99 now $209.99 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is packed with health and fitness features, including activity and sleep tracking and advanced heart rate monitoring that will notify you when an irregular heartbeat is detected. You're also getting a slim, lightweight design, GPS technology, and a 24-hour battery life. Today's early Prime Day deal from Amazon brings the smartwatch down to $209.99, which is the lowest price we've seen since July of this year.

See more of today's best deals in our smartwatch sales guide and shop the best coffee maker sales and air fryer deals.