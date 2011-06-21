Toshiba Satellite C670D review

While the popularity of slim and portable tablets such as the Apple iPad 2 and Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 indicate a swing towards smaller computers, Toshiba is looking to buck the trend with the release of its Satellite C670D. This laptop, as with its stable mate the Toshiba Satellite C670, offers a relatively huge 17.3-inch screen, capable of resolutions up to 1600 x 900.

This isn't a laptop that's concerned with being light – either in terms of weight or power. The Toshiba Satellite C670D has been built to offer the power of a desktop PC in the shape of a laptop. Heavy-duty laptops such as the Dell Adamo XPS can cost up to £800, and you can easily spend up to £2,000 on a laptop if you want the fastest performance possible.

The Toshiba Satellite C670D offers fast, but not cutting edge, components to keep the price towards the lower end of the market range. This is a powerful laptop more along the lines of the Packard Bell EasyNote TS13 and Toshiba's own Satellite C660-1G3.

The trick with these lower-end desktop replacement laptops is to offer excellent performance while making careful design decisions. This ensures that the price is kept down, without making compromises that negatively impact the overall quality of the laptop.

Toshiba has a good track record when it comes to creating laptops that fit these criteria, including the aforementioned Satellite C660-1G3 and the Satellite Pro C660-16N.

Both the specifications and the price look good, but have there been any major corners cut, that aren't readily apparent, to make the Toshiba Satellite C670D an attractive looking purchase? Can the Toshiba Satellite C670D carry on the proud lineage of the Toshiba Satellite range?