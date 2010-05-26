HP ProBook 6440b review

Although this machine lacks some of the features of other laptops, this is aimed at business users looking for a reliable workhorse

The HP ProBook series is targeted chiefly at small and medium-sized businesses, and although the ProBook 6440b may not boast some of the bells and whistles of some other laptops, it's still a solid choice for the business-minded user.

This is thanks to the various business features the laptop boasts. HP's 3D DriveGuard technology provides enhanced protection for your data, so that if you're carrying around vital business files and folders, you can relax safe in the knowledge that they will survive the odd bash and bump on the road.

The 14-inch TFT screen features a matt screen coating. This means you won't have to worry about distracting reflections in bright light.

Portable performer

The laptop also boasts a good battery life of 324 minutes. This means that you won't have to worry about running out of power mid-presentation, and also saves you lugging the charger around. The battery life is even more impressive considering the power on offer.

This laptop may only feature 2GB of RAM, but the Intel Core i3 processor provides decent enough power for all business tasks, and also for multimedia use.

Unfortunately, the integrated graphics card will limit you to pretty basic photo and video editing.

The 320GB hard drive offers average storage for your files and folders, but spins at 7200rpm, providing you with very fast access to your data and therefore decent performance.

An optical drive is also included, and features HP's LightScribe technology.

Solid build

Build quality is excellent, and we were especially impressed by the laptop's rock-solid keyboard. There is no dedicated numeric keypad, which may put off the serious number-crunchers, but the board is spill-resistant and liquid spilt on the keys is safely drained from a hole in the back of a machine.

As you would expect for a business laptop, connectivity is top-notch, but this machine does not feature an HDMI port. Instead, HP has included a DisplayPort – an alternative to HDMI.

Unfortunately, it's not as common as the latter and will give you less flexibility when connecting to TVs and monitors.

In conclusion, we like the HP ProBook 6440b a lot. It may not be as flash as the Asus UL50VT, Sony VAIO VPC-EB1Z0E/B or Samsung R580 but, as a business machine, it is a solid choice and second to none here.

Follow TechRadar Reviews on Twitter: http://twitter.com/techradarreview