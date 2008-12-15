Optoma Pico review

A dinky and impressive gadget, but once the novelty factor wears off there's little to appeal in the image quality stakes

Well, it certainly ain't home cinema, but we couldn't resist the chance to look at a video projector small enough to fit in a pocket.

The Optoma Pico uses TI's Pico DLP chip, and is the size of a mobile phone. Weighing 115g, it measures 50 x 103 x 15mm.

It's powered by a rechargeable lithium-ion battery (which will run for around 90 minutes), and has just two controls - an Off/On/Bright selector, and a focus wheel. The input is a three-way mini-jack, and a selection of adaptor leads is provided.

Highs

Using a camcorder, digital camera, iPod, PDA or similar AV device as a source, the Pico can project an image of around 10-130cm wide over a distance of around 20cm to 2m.

A tiny built-in 0.5W speaker lets you hear audio material, too, and a tripod can be connected to the base via a screw adaptor.

Lows

Once the initial 'wow' factor has worn off, you begin to realise the Pico's limitations. Claimed contrast is 1000:1, but it really needs a darkened room – it's not at all impressive if there's any ambient light. And resolution is limited to 320 x 240.

For the money you might be better off buying a netbook, which (though considerably bigger) would offer a brighter display, the ability to play media files without external accessories, and all sorts of multimedia functions.