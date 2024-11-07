Is it still worth using Proton VPN Free?

Have you ever subscribed to a service only to find that, as time went by, it was no longer the same service to which you’d originally signed up? A VPN can change significantly, for better or worse, not just over a calendar year but in a matter of months.

VPN providers regularly add and remove servers, overhaul their privacy policies, and introduce new features. These developments naturally impact their speed, security, and overall usability.

We aim to provide VPN reviews and rankings that are both accurate and up-to-date. The only way to do this is by regularly re-testing today’s best VPNs to find out what’s new. We’ve done exactly that with our recent round of testing. This includes revisiting Proton VPN, a privacy-first VPN provider that also offers a free plan. I wanted to find out if Proton VPN Free is still worth using and, if not, where it falls short of other free VPNs.

What does Proton VPN Free offer

Proton VPN Free ranks among the very best free services we’ve tested. Much of this is down to the fact that, despite being free, it offers a generous selection of valuable features:

Unlimited data: Proton VPN is one of very few free VPNs to offer unlimited data, meaning you can use it as much as you like. Compare this with most free VPNs which limit you to just a few GB of data a month and it’s easy to see why it’s such a popular choice, particularly if you regularly find yourself streaming or making video calls.

No ads: it's not unreasonable to expect a free VPN to include ads – but that's not the case with Proton VPN. Entirely ad-free, its free tier is funded by its paid subscription plans.

No logs: one key reason I don't recommend most free VPNs is their extensive logging of personal (and often identifying) data. However, Proton VPN operates a strict no-logs policy which has been independently verified in multiple audits. As such, you can browse anonymously without fear of your data being shared with third parties.

Excellent speeds: Proton VPN uses the WireGuard protocol and provides unlimited bandwidth. In fact, it's among the fastest free VPNs we've tested. Although it lacks the specialty streaming servers of the paid version, it's still capable of streaming video.

Open-source apps: unusually for a VPN, all of Proton VPN's apps are open source, fostering transparency and trust. Indeed, the apps have been independently audited.

Reliable kill switch: Proton VPN has an excellent kill switch which will cut your internet traffic should the VPN connection drop, preventing data from being accidentally exposed. The kill switch has proven to be robust, consistently standing up to our testing.

Why avoid Proton VPN Free

Proton VPN Free still has a lot going for it but it no longer tops our free VPN rankings. Instead, it’s PrivadoVPN that comes out ahead thanks to its recent updates. Here’s why Proton VPN has been pipped to the post:

1. Free users can’t select their server location

Many free VPNs only offer a single server location. Although Proton VPN has five (in the United States, Romania, Poland, Netherlands, and Japan), you can’t choose which server you connect to. Instead, you’ll be automatically connected to the fastest available server.

We all appreciate a fast connection, certainly, but there may be times when you need a particular server location to access specific online content (like a streaming service or news site).

The restriction of not being able to choose a server location is all the more surprising – not to mention unnecessary – given that Proton VPN now boasts one of the largest server networks of any VPN. This covers 112 countries, which is more than NordVPN or ExpressVPN.

2. Free users can’t unblock streaming platforms

When you use the free version of Proton VPN, you won’t have access to Proton VPN’s dedicated streaming servers which are only available to paid subscribers.

We were unable to access the likes of Amazon Prime Video and US Netflix in testing as a result.

Between this and the inability to choose specific server locations, Proton VPN Free is more suited for privacy protection than as a Netflix VPN. The paid version of Proton VPN performed much better in this respect. So, if you're looking for a secure VPN without compromising when it comes to unblocking content, you might want to consider upgrading to a paid plan.

3. Free users get just one simultaneous connection

Proton VPN Free is available on every major platform. This includes Windows, Android, MacOS, iOS, and Linux.

While you can install it on every device you own, you can only actually use it on one device at a time. This means that if you want to use it on your phone but you’re already connected via your laptop, you’ll need to sign out on your laptop in order to do so.

Strict simultaneous connection limits are common with free VPNs – even most paid VPNs still impose some sort of limit. Surfshark, PIA, and IPVanish are the exceptions that offer unlimited connections.

However, a one-device limit is particularly restrictive. If you do upgrade to a Proton VPN paid plan, you’ll have a lot more flexibility with 10 simultaneous connections to play with.

Why we don’t always recommend free VPNs

It goes without saying that free VPNs tend to be limiting. They give you only a sneak peek of the paid version to tempt you into upgrading to access the full suite of features.

As it is, the finite number of server locations and IP addresses means free VPNs are generally not suitable for unblocking geo-restricted content.

While I was impressed by the speeds offered by the free versions of Proton VPN and PrivadoVPN, most free VPNs aren’t fast enough for more bandwidth-intensive activities such as streaming or playing online games .

Indeed, the majority of free VPNs limit your data allowance so you can’t use them for anything other than browsing.