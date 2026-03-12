This Geekom A5 mini PC deal is an ideal office upgrade, packing Ryzen performance into a compact design, and it's 15% off in Amazon’s Spring Deal sale

If you're after a capable mini PC for your office - one that won’t break the bank and performs better than you might expect - I’ve found a great deal for you.

The Geekom A5 2026 mini PC is now £377.75 (was £395) at Amazon. At the heart of it sits an AMD Ryzen 5 7430U processor with six cores and 12 threads, boosting up to 4.4GHz. That chip comfortably handles everyday workloads along with heavier tasks like video editing, large spreadsheets, and design projects.

In his review (which was for the 2025 version, but very little has changed since) our lead mini PC reviewer Mark said “it delivers a thoughtful design that ticks most of the general usage boxes.”

Want more power? We found a great deal on the high-performance Geekom A8 Max now £577.15 (was £679) at Amazon.

Today's top Geekom mini PC deal

Save £59.25 Geekom A5 mini PC: was £395 now £335.75 at Amazon This Windows 11 Pro mini PC is well-suited for home and office use, which is where it excelled when we tested it out. Specs-wise, it features an efficient AMD Ryzen 5 7430U processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD.

Windows 11 Pro comes pre-installed, and the system includes 16GB of high-speed RAM and a 512GB SSD. If you need more space later, upgrades are easy with support for extra drives and memory expansion up to 64GB.

Graphics come from Radeon Vega 7, which handles creative workloads, media playback, and multi-display setups without fuss. The machine supports up to four displays, including 8K output through USB-C, making it a great fit for editing timelines, design tools, or complex workspaces.

Despite the compact size, it offers an impressive collection of ports. Dual HDMI, multiple USB 3.2 connections, USB-C, Ethernet, and an SD card reader make connecting monitors, storage, and accessories straightforward.

Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 provide fast connections for cloud work, file transfers, and streaming without cables cluttering your desk.

Geekom knows how to keep systems cool, and the A5 has a quiet air system with heat pipes and a large fan. Even under heavy workloads it stays cool and quiet, which is what you want if you're running it on a desk in front of you or in a studio environment.

Another nice touch is the three-year warranty. Many small desktops ship with a single year of coverage, so the longer support period adds extra peace of mind.

All things considered, this is a lot of computing power in a very small box, and at this discounted price, the GeekomA5 (2026) is an easy one to recommend for Amazon's Spring Deal Days.

