Amazon Spring Sale: Our top-performing Geekom A8 Max mini PC just got a massive price cut - and it'll smash through office and content creation projects

One of our top-performing mini PCs just got a major price-cut in Amazon's Spring Sale - and for the price, I don't think you can go wrong with this, whether you need a mini PC for office work or content creation.

The Geekom A8 Max is now £578 (was £679) at Amazon. This mini PC is rocking an AMD AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 1TB SSD - and it's capable of dual 4K monitors. There's even a USB 4.0 port, which is useful if you want faster transfer speeds or to hook up an external graphics card.

When my team tested out the A8 Max, we found it to be that easily strolled through admin and office work, but really shone when we started running AI tasks in Adobe's suite of creative apps.

Geekom A8 Max mini PC

Save £101.85 Geekom A8 Max mini PC: was £679 now £577.15 at Amazon The A8 Max is one of the best Windows 11 mini PCs we've ever tested - powerful enough for heavy workloads and content creation, and seriously stylish, too. It's packing the high-performance AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 1TB SSD.

The A8 Max is one of those mini PCs that impressed us pretty much from start to finish. Yes, it's a good-looking mini computer, with more than a hint of the Mac mini about it.

But it's also extremely powerful. Thanks to the high-performance Ryzen 7 8745HS chip, it absolutely motored through heavier and more graphically intensive workloads like video editing. It also capably tackled AI tasks thanks to the dedicated NPU, giving it a significant performance boost.

In our review, our reviewer said, "Overall, when it came to the processing power of the A8 Max, I have to say that I was impressed all around with its performance—especially the way that the AMD AI-enhanced CPU was able to handle many of the AI tasks that are accessible through the Adobe Creative Suite. Again, here we see the machine handle those tasks with relative ease."

The mini PC did struggle during gaming sessions when we tried AAA titles like Cyberpunk 2077. But it has the added bonus of including a USB 4 port for connecting an eGPU, so there's potential here to turn it into a compact gaming and content creation rig.

Until the A9 Max came along, it was my number one Windows 11 mini PC in my best mini PC guide (for what it's worth, the cheapest I've seen the A9 Max is £1098 in Geekom's Spring Sale).

So, at this price, it's an easy one to recommend.

