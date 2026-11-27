Save up to around £200 on these top mini PCs for Black Friday — with multiple options and configurations available for your exact needs or preferences
Now's the perfect time for an upgrade, with huge three-figure savings available depending on configuration
If you're after a compact form factor gaming PC then you're in luck, because these two specced-out mini PCs have some considerably deals for Black Friday.
ACEMAGICIAN is selling its S3A mini PC with an AMD Ryzen 7 H 255 processor, Radeon 780M Graphics and 16GB of DDR5 memory for £384 (was £483). It comes with a 512GB SSD, but you can upgrade it up to 4TB with a tool-free removable design.
If you need a bit more control over your configuration, the similarly priced KAMRUI AM21 Mini Gaming PC also has an AMD Ryzen 7 processor (8745HS) and 16GB of DDR5 memory, but there are currently 17 other specifications to choose from, six of which also have healthy discounts. In this spec, it's available to buy for £385.50 (was £583), saving you 34%.
For more savings, we've tracking the best Black Friday mini PC deals live.
Save 21% on this ACEMAGICIAN mini PC for your gaming needs, with 16GB of DDR5 memory and an easily expandable PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.
KAMRUI's AM21 comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS processor and 16GB, but there are endless other configurations available if you want to choose another processor from AMD or Intel.`
Why we recommend it
ACEMAGICIAN's mini PC is an easy one to recommend thanks to its 21% saving under current Black Friday deals. It comes with that all-important 16GB of DDR5 memory and plentiful storage on a fast 512GB SSD. Whether you're working on gaming, it'll support up to three 4K displays via HDMI 2.0 or USB4 (Type-C).
KAMRUI's AM21 is within a few pounds, too, but it stands out for its customisation. You can choose from no fewer than 18 configurations with your choice of processor, while RAM and SSD are upgradable up to 96GB and 4TB respectively.
Word of warning, though – stock is very limited for the KAMRUI mini PC. At the time of writing, there are just nine left, though you could always settle for another configuration.
Price Context & Historical Value
These mini PCs already offer strong value for their performance – and best of all, they're already cheaper than a base-spec Mac mini and aren't limited by macOS. It's the seasonal promotions that really make these stand out, though, with nearly £200 off the KAMRUI.
Should you buy it?
✅ Buy these mini PCs if... you're after a powerful PC in a small form factor, especially if you want control over your configuration's memory, storage and processor
❌ Skip these mini PCs if... you just need a basic PC for word processing, browsing and streaming
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With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
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