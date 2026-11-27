If you're after a compact form factor gaming PC then you're in luck, because these two specced-out mini PCs have some considerably deals for Black Friday.

ACEMAGICIAN is selling its S3A mini PC with an AMD Ryzen 7 H 255 processor, Radeon 780M Graphics and 16GB of DDR5 memory for £384 (was £483). It comes with a 512GB SSD, but you can upgrade it up to 4TB with a tool-free removable design.

If you need a bit more control over your configuration, the similarly priced KAMRUI AM21 Mini Gaming PC also has an AMD Ryzen 7 processor (8745HS) and 16GB of DDR5 memory, but there are currently 17 other specifications to choose from, six of which also have healthy discounts. In this spec, it's available to buy for £385.50 (was £583), saving you 34%.

For more savings, we've tracking the best Black Friday mini PC deals live.

Why we recommend it

ACEMAGICIAN's mini PC is an easy one to recommend thanks to its 21% saving under current Black Friday deals. It comes with that all-important 16GB of DDR5 memory and plentiful storage on a fast 512GB SSD. Whether you're working on gaming, it'll support up to three 4K displays via HDMI 2.0 or USB4 (Type-C).

KAMRUI's AM21 is within a few pounds, too, but it stands out for its customisation. You can choose from no fewer than 18 configurations with your choice of processor, while RAM and SSD are upgradable up to 96GB and 4TB respectively.

Word of warning, though – stock is very limited for the KAMRUI mini PC. At the time of writing, there are just nine left, though you could always settle for another configuration.

Price Context & Historical Value

These mini PCs already offer strong value for their performance – and best of all, they're already cheaper than a base-spec Mac mini and aren't limited by macOS. It's the seasonal promotions that really make these stand out, though, with nearly £200 off the KAMRUI.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy these mini PCs if... you're after a powerful PC in a small form factor, especially if you want control over your configuration's memory, storage and processor

❌ Skip these mini PCs if... you just need a basic PC for word processing, browsing and streaming