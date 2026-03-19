If you’re still using your laptop’s built-in webcam for online meetings, you already know how bad the image can look. I’ve found a cheap fix, with Logitech’s Brio 100 now down to $25 (was $40) at Best Buy, and it’s a simple way to clean things up.

Laptop webcams struggle the moment lighting isn’t great, which unless you work in a professional studio is likely most of the time. You end up looking grainy, too dark, or washed out, especially during early calls or late evenings.

Even newer laptops don’t fully fix this, because webcam quality often isn’t a priority. That’s why an external camera like the Brio 100 can feel like a big upgrade.

The camera, which includes a physical privacy slider, records in Full HD 1080p at 30FPS, giving you a sharper and clearer image straight away. It’s not trying to be fancy, it just improves how you look on calls.

Today's top webcam deal

Save 38% Logitech Brio 100 1080p Full HD Webcam: was $39.99 now $24.99 at Best Buy Logitech’s Brio 100 delivers Full HD 1080p video at 30FPS with auto-light balance for clearer, brighter calls. It includes a built-in microphone, USB-A plug-and-play support, and a physical privacy shutter, making it an easy upgrade over most laptop webcams for everyday meetings and calls. Read more Read less ▼

Logitech includes auto-light balance here, boosting brightness and reducing shadows without needing manual tweaks. It helps keep your image consistent, even when the lighting isn’t perfect.

There’s also a built-in microphone, which handles calls without sounding distant or muffled. It won’t replace a dedicated professional mic, although it’s better than what most laptops offer.

Setup is about as easy as it gets with USB-A plug-and-play support. It works across Windows, macOS, and ChromeOS, and connects straight to Teams, Zoom, and Google Meet.

A physical privacy shutter is built in, so you can cover the lens when you’re done. It’s a small feature, although one that most people will appreciate.

The camera itself is compact and lightweight, so it sits neatly on top of a monitor without getting in the way. It doesn’t take over your setup or feel awkward to position.

At $24.99, this is a straightforward upgrade for a very common problem. If your laptop webcam isn’t doing you any favors, this is an easy way to look and sound better.

For more picks, take a look at our roundup of the best business webcams.