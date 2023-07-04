I reviewed PCs for 23 years: this $99 Windows 11 Pro PC is the best value computer of July 4th sales

The global computer market is in bad shape with sales down everywhere. This translates into bargains as vendors and PC makers slash prices to drive up revenue. For those who are on the look for a new PC, this is a rare opportunity to grab an absolute diamond in the rough.

Trigkey Windows 11 Pro PC: Was $179 Now $99 at Amazon

Save $80 A stunning piece of technology that's available at a rock bottom price. I've never seen so much technology crammed into something so cheap. Core i3-performance, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and much more. Windows 11 Pro is the icing on the cake. 5-stars from me.

Amazon currently sells a mini PC from TRIGKEY for $99 (down from $179, you need to use a coupon to get to this price). Customers outside of the US (including UK) will be able to buy it but with taxes and extra shipping costs added.

What you get for that low outlay is phenomenal: An 11th generation Intel quad-core processor (the N5095) that is as powerful as a 10th generation Core i3-10110U, despite its Celeron moniker. It is so good that we may add it to our best mini PC buying guide (if we review it). For now it is definitely going in our Prime Day PC deals hub.

Buying from the UK? ✅Go to Amazon.co.uk on a desktop PC or laptop

✅Sign into your account. Then go to Amazon.com

✅Search for B0B4S1Q5LZ, select item and apply coupon

✅Checkout and pay as usual

✅I was charged $130.85 including VAT and shipping

Also on the specs list are 8GB memory, a 256GB SSD (no silly eMMC), two HDMI ports, four USB 3.0 connectors and a Gigabit Ethernet LAN. Add in Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth and Windows 11 Pro (a license which, alone, is worth more than the entire PC) and you have a pretty incredible desktop PC that can double as a workstation (yes it is THAT powerful) to run light creative tasks (a bit of Photoshop Express or Canva).

It is positively tiny at just 102 x 115 x 41mm and consumes far less power than bigger mid-tower computers. Both the DDR4 RAM and the SATA SSD are removable; you can add an extra SSD or HDD if you want to. TRIGKEY also bundled two HDMI cables and a VESA mount should you want to position it behind a monitor. Note that there's no monitor, keyboard or mouse so you will have to buy your own or reuse your existing ones.

You can buy it right now and get it delivered to you for free before Amazon Prime Day 2023 starts next week. We’ve never heard from TRIGKEY before today but we wouldn’t worry much about that given that you’d be buying it from Amazon rather than from say, Aliexpress. Warranty would be handled by Amazon’s excellent after sales service.