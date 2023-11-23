I reviewed PCs for 23 years: this $110 Windows PC is the best value computer for Black Friday

Momentplus Windows 11 Pro PC: Was $139.99 Now $109 at Amazon

Save $31 A stunning piece of technology that's available at a rock bottom price. I've never seen so much technology crammed into something so cheap. Core i3-performance, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and much more. Windows 11 Pro is the icing on the cake.

The global computer market is in bad shape with sales down everywhere in 2023. This translates into bargains as vendors and PC makers slash prices to drive up revenue. For those who are on the look for a new PC, this is a rare opportunity to grab an absolute diamond in the rough, with Black Friday still a few hours away.

Amazon currently sells a mini PC from MomentPlus for $119 (down from $150). Customers outside of the US (including UK) will be able to buy it but with taxes and extra shipping costs added.

What you get for that low outlay is phenomenal: A 12th generation Intel quad-core processor (the N100) that is faster than a 10th generation Core i3-10110U, despite its N prefix. It is so good that we may add it to our best mini PC buying guide as a value-for-money offer.

Also on the specs list are 8GB memory, a 256GB SSD (no silly eMMC), two HDMI ports, four USB 3.0 connectors and a Gigabit Ethernet LAN. Add in Wi-Fi 5, a mini SD card, Bluetooth and Windows 11 Pro (a license which, alone, is worth more than the entire PC) and you have a pretty incredible desktop PC that can double as a workstation (yes it is THAT powerful) to run light creative tasks (a bit of Photoshop Express or Canva).

It is positively tiny at just 112 x 125 x 23mm and consumes far less power than bigger mid-tower computers. Both the DDR4 RAM and the SSD are removable; but you won't be able you can add an extra SSD or HDD.

Momentplus also bundled one HDMI cable and there's a VESA mount should you want to position it behind a monitor. Note that there's no monitor, keyboard or mouse so you will have to buy your own or reuse your existing ones.

