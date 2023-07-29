This Verizon deal gives you the perfect excuse to upgrade to a Galaxy Z Fold 5

If you're on the fence about picking up a foldable, Verizon's current deal on the new Galaxy Z Fold 5 (and Flip 5) could just be the promotion to finally make you commit.

Not only is the carrier offering a $120 discount on all devices right now, but you can also get the usual trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 off and the option to bundle in a free Galaxy Watch 6 on the side.

If the brand-new smartwatch doesn't appeal, then there's also an option to get $429.99 off of a Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus too. That's the other new device that's just been announced at the Galaxy Unpacked event.

While the extra device savings are great in their own right, the real selling point of this Verizon deal is that the trade-in rebate applies to both new customers and upgraders. Generally speaking, the big rebates available at carriers are tied to new lines on pricey unlimited plans, so this one gives existing customers a really great option to jump on the foldable bandwagon.

Verizon's Galaxy Z Fold 5 deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: save $120, plus up to $1,000 off with a trade-in at Verizon

Verizon's opening deal is a stellar big carrier option in our books. First up, the trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 is available for both new customers and upgraders alike, which makes it a surprisingly flexible choice for a wide range of users. On top of this saving, you can also get a flat $120 discount as a preorder bonus and the option to bundle in a free Galaxy Watch 6 and get $429 off a Galaxy Tab S9+ (lines paid for separately). See this same deal on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 here.

Samsung is another strong option

If you're not sold on the above Verizon deal, then another fantastic option is to head on over to Samsung itself. The official store is offering a superb trade-in rebate of its own that applies to both carrier and unlocked devices, which can be pretty handy if you're looking to cut out the pricey unlimited data plan.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: free memory upgrade, or up to $1,000 off with a trade-in at Samsung

Samsung's own promotion is probably our favorite from the initial batch of deals on both devices. Not only can you get a whopping trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 on both carrier and unlocked devices, but you're also able to get a free memory upgrade on the house as a preorder bonus. On top of that, the official store also offers unique colors and exclusive storage options that you can't get anywhere else. See this same deal on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 here.

