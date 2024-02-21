We just got other hint that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are launching soon

Before phones can go on sale to the masses, they have to make their way through a host of different regulatory processes in every country where they're going on sale – and one such process has given us an early peek at the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.

As per 91mobiles, batteries for these foldable handsets have popped up in the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database. It's a pretty sure sign that the handsets are on the way, even if Samsung hasn't got around to announcing them.

Besides the codenames for the batteries, there isn't any other information about them – such as their capacities, for example. It's worth noting that the batteries for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 appeared in the BIS database ahead of its launch, too.

If you're wondering why there are two batteries listed for each foldable phone rather than one, it's because the Z Fold and Z Flip use a dual battery system, even though it works as a single battery – it helps with heat management, and the overall aesthetics of the devices.

Mark your calendars

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 were unveiled at a special Unpacked event in July 2023, and it's a good bet that the 2024 successors to these foldable phones are going to show up in the same month this year as well.

If Samsung does indeed arrange an Unpacked event for July, it's likely to be a busy show: the indications are that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and the Samsung Galaxy Ring are going to be launched alongside the foldables.

From the leaks and rumors that have appeared so far, it looks as though both these foldable handsets could come with tougher display technology, as well as changes in the aspect ratios of their various screens.

There's talk that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be the first in the series to get an integrated S Pen slot, and we've also seen quite a few leaks suggesting that a cheaper version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be appearing alongside the flagship model.