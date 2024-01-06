The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 could come with tougher 'Ironflex' displays

We're mostly focused on the Samsung Galaxy S24 right now, but the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 will follow soon after – and a new leak suggests that these foldable phones will come with 'Ironflex' displays that are tougher than ever.

Ironflex is the term used in a new trademark filing from Samsung (via GalaxyClub and SamMobile), submitted to the Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO) and associated with a "foldable OLED display panel" and a "foldable smartphone".

Unfortunately we don't get too much information about what Ironflex is or what it refers to – but we assume that a trademark with that name, linked to foldable smartphone displays, is going to be used to market more resilient screen technology.

In the filing, Samsung goes on to mention wearable display monitors and foldable tablet computers, so it's possible that Ironflex is going to be making its way into virtual reality headsets and on to laptop displays as well, in the not-too-distant future.

Strength matters

While it's not certain what Ironflex is, or if the trademark will be used alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, it makes sense that Samsung would want to reassure consumers about the resilience of its foldable displays.

Foldable phones are more durable than ever before, but the screen hinge adds another point of failure compared with standard smartphones that don't bend. If that's not a worry for phone buyers, then that means more sales for Samsung.

Speaking of extra resilience, Samsung head of mobile TM Roh has gone on record as saying that dustproofing protection is on the agenda for the 2024 foldable phones from the company, with changes in display configurations also expected.

Who knows, we might even get an S Pen slot for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 this year. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 launched in July 2023, so July 2024 seems like a good bet for the appearance of their successors.