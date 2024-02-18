The latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 camera leak will disappoint you

Just days after hearing about a potentially huge camera upgrade for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 in the coming months, we've come across a new leak that suggests a more modest increase for the camera modules on the foldable phone this year.

According to GalaxyClub (via Android Authority), the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is going to stick with a 50MP main rear camera this time around, which offers the same megapixel rating as its immediate predecessor – see our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review for details.

Previously, we'd heard that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 could come with a 200MP main camera – the same camera as in the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Now it seems as though we may have to lower our expectations a bit.

GalaxyClub does say that the 50MP main camera is the same as the one in the Samsung Galaxy S24. If that's correct, it will be an upgrade on the 50MP camera in the Galaxy Z Fold 5 in terms of capture capabilities, even if the megapixel rating is the same.

To be confirmed

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

All of this confusion around camera specs may indicate that Samsung still hasn't made up its mind about what's going to be fitted in the Galaxy Z Fold 6. We've still got five months before it launches, if it follows the same schedule as the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

GalaxyClub doesn't say the 200MP rumors are completely untrue – only that it can't confirm them, and that a 50MP camera is more likely. There's also a prediction that the other cameras will match what we saw on the 2023 model.

Having little or no camera upgrades on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 would be a disappointment, but it's perhaps a trade-off a lot of people are going to be willing to make, if it means that the price for the foldable phone doesn't get any higher.

Speaking of prices, Samsung is also rumored to be working on a cheaper version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 as well, which we'd be interested to see. Both these phones are expected to see the light of day this year, along with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.