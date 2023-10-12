There’s bad news in the first claimed Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra benchmark
Little RAM and lower scores than we'd hoped
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is likely to be one of the most powerful Android phones of 2024, but it might not be as powerful as we’d hoped, or as early leaks suggested it would be.
That’s because benchmarks on Geekbench 6 (via NotebookCheck) for a device with the model number "Samsung SM-S928U" believed to be the Galaxy S24 Ultra, have appeared for the first time, and show the phone can achieve a single-core performance score of 2,234, and a multi-core score of 6,807.
Now, these results are a healthy increase on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which currently sits at an average of 1,881 and 4,985 for single and multi-core respectively. But they’re some way short of a leak that suggested we’d see multi-core scores of around 7,400 for the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
A score like that would have seen it beat even the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which currently has an average multi-core score of 7,158 (and a single-core score of 2,884), but the actual scores we’re seeing are some way short of Apple’s top phone.
Too little RAM for a 2024 flagship
This isn’t the only bad news either, as the benchmark also lists just 8GB of RAM, which is quite a low amount for Samsung’s top phone to offer, albeit in line with the Galaxy S23 Ultra – and as with that phone there will likely be configurations with more RAM too.
On the good news front, the phone is listed as using a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which is likely to be better than the Exynos 2400 that we keep hearing might power some phones in the Galaxy S24 line, at least in some regions. The latest leaks though suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, so this benchmark is in line with that.
In any case, while aspects of this benchmark are a slight disappointment, the scores achieved here are still a big boost on those achieved by the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, and we’ve also seen similarly big improvements in a recent AnTuTu benchmark for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.
So while the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra might not be as powerful as the iPhone 15 Pro or the Pro Max, and might not match what an early leak claimed, it should still be a powerful smartphone. We’d really like to see more than 8GB of RAM though, given how expensive the phone is sure to be.
James is a freelance phones, tablets and wearables writer and sub-editor at TechRadar. He has a love for everything ‘smart’, from watches to lights, and can often be found arguing with AI assistants or drowning in the latest apps. James also contributes to 3G.co.uk, 4G.co.uk and 5G.co.uk and has written for T3, Digital Camera World, Clarity Media and others, with work on the web, in print and on TV.