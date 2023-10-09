Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 benchmark leak hints at a powerhouse Galaxy S24

Pieces of the Samsung Galaxy S24 jigsaw continue to be put into place, courtesy of leaks and rumors, and the latest unofficial information we have on the 2024 flagship phone relates to its chipset: the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Freshly leaked benchmarks reported by well-known tipster Digital Chat Station (via Notebookcheck) point to a serious amount of processing power. We're looking at around a 15% increase in CPU performance and a 39% increase in GPU performance over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, based on these figures.

The scores have been calculated via the AnTuTu benchmark, and it's not the first time that benchmarks for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 have leaked: the chipset has also been spotted recording high scores on the Geekbench 6 benchmark tests.

Raw benchmark figures don't tell you everything about the performance of a phone of course, because there are so many other factors involved – from RAM to software optimizations. However, they give you a good idea of the speed that a handset will run at, and higher scores are definitely better than lower ones.

Launching soon

Qualcomm has yet to announce the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, but a full reveal is expected on Tuesday, October 24, at the Snapdragon Summit event. We should then get some official information on just how fast this silicon is.

Once it's announced, the chip will be ready to be used in future takes on the best Android phones. That includes the Samsung Galaxy 24, although the rumors are that the phone will only use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in certain parts of the world (primarily the US).

While the Samsung Galaxy S23 stuck exclusively to Qualcomm CPUs, Samsung has previously used a mix of Snapdragon and its own-brand Exynos chipsets for its flagship range – though there has also been talk that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will go all-in on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset next year.

As for whether the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will be able to topple Apple's latest A17 Pro chipset, we'll have to wait and see. Check out our iPhone 15 Pro review and iPhone 15 Pro Max review for details of how those phones perform.