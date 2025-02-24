The Samsung Galaxy S25 has just received its first big discount at Amazon UK - here's how you can save £100

Oftentimes the more powerful a phone is the bigger it is. If you want to have your cake and eat it then you should grab the Samsung Galaxy S25 which according to TechRadar's Philip Berne is the fastest small phone he's tested. High praise indeed.

Thanks to an unbelievable deal that has just dropped you can get the Samsung Galaxy S25 at Amazon for £599 (was £799). This includes a £100 price drop available at checkout as well as a £100 Samsung gift card. The deal is available across all colourways and is unlikely to be bettered for a while.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy S25 deal

Samsung Galaxy S25: was £799 now £599 at Amazon The new Samsung Galaxy S25 receives its best deal to date thanks to a £100 price drop alongside a £100 Samsung gift card. Today's deal is for the 128GB model and is across all colourways. If you'd like to double your storage then the 256GB alternative is also discounted but not by quite as much.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 only dropped three weeks ago and has already received a very positive review. It features the latest in Samsung AI technology which means you can do much more with less effort. You also get plenty of storage, 12GB of memory, and a 50MP camera that is sure to impress.

One of the standout features is the camera that delivers great photos every single time, no matter the lighting or subject. This is a phone that can be trusted to capture those special moments without fear of blur or poor exposure.

If this deal doesn't quite hit the mark, we've found a range of other Samsung phone deals for you to take a look at. If you're looking for any other bargains, then we also have the best cell phone deals page with all the latest options from Apple, Google, Samsung, and more.