The latest Samsung Galaxy S24 leak says it will match the Galaxy S23 pricing

We're seeing plenty of Samsung Galaxy S24 leaks right now, ahead of the expected unveiling in January, and the latest one to emerge suggests that Samsung might stick to the same pricing as it used for the Galaxy S23 range this year.

As per a report in the Korea Economic Daily (via Android Authority), Samsung is set to freeze the prices on the Samsung Galaxy S24, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra when they're launched in 2024.

For reference, the Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphone went on sale at $799.99 / £849 / AU$1,349 and up, the Plus model at $999.99 / £1,049 / AU$1,649 and up, and the Ultra model from $1,199.99 / £1,249 / AU$1,949.

Apparently, part of the reason Samsung is going to be able to stick to the same pricing scheme is that it's using its own Exynos processors in some regions. This year, all the Galaxy S23 phones have been using Snapdragon chipsets.

Bucking the trend

Apple reduced, raised, or maintained the price of the iPhone this year, depending on where you live: the iPhone 15 starts at $799 / £799 / AU$1,499 for 128GB of storage, compared with $799 / £849 / AU$1,339 for the iPhone 14.

Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 8 will set you back $699 / £699 / AU$1,199 for the 128GB version, compared with $599 / £599 / AU$999 for the Pixel 7 that came before it in 2022 – so that handset has seen quite a significant rise in price.

The general consensus from the rumor mill is that the Samsung Galaxy S24 series will see the light of day on January 17, so we don't have much longer to wait before everything about these Samsung flagship phones is made official.

In recent days we've heard about camera upgrades, extra AI, and brighter displays that might be on the way, though (as is usually the case) it seems that the majority of the upgrades will be exclusive to the Ultra model.