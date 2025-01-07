Samsung Galaxy phones are officially getting Qi2 wireless charging in 2025 – as more Galaxy S25 renders leak

More Android phones will get MagSafe-style Qi2 charging in 2025

Samsung and Google are both committed to the standard

Leaked Galaxy S25 renders show off official Qi2 charging cases

You can think of the Qi2 wireless charging standard as Apple MagSafe for Android – with 15W wireless charging speeds, and simple magnetic connections – and the organization behind the standard has confirmed it'll finally reach the best Samsung phones in 2025.

This comes from the Wireless Power Consortium or WPC (via Engadget), and has been a long time coming: Qi2 was originally announced back at CES 2023, but it's taken until CES 2025 for a substantial number of phones to get on board.

Both Samsung and Google are mentioned in the WPC press release, though Google is a bit more cagey when it comes to promising actual Qi2-compatible devices. Only one Qi2 phone appeared during the whole of 2024: the HMD Skyline.

Of course, Galaxy and Pixel phones have long supported wireless charging, but the adoption of Qi2 will mean faster speeds, easier connections, and better interoperability between different chargers from different manufacturers.

Cases on the way

Leaked images of the Qi2 case for the Galaxy S25 Ultra (Image credit: WinFuture/@rquandt)

At the same time as the official WPC announcement, we've got some unofficial renders of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series to share – renders which happen to include cases that appear to be the official Qi2 charging cases from Samsung.

These leaked renders are courtesy of WinFuture, and they give us a glimpse of the Galaxy S25, the Galaxy S25 Plus, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra. All three have familiar designs, thin bezels, and what look to be official Samsung wallpapers on the screens.

Shots of the phones inside what are presumably the official Samsung silicone cases reveal the redesigned camera lenses mentioned in earlier leaks, and all of the pictures we've got here match up well with images previously posted online.

As for the Qi2 charging cases, we've got the outline of the phones, together with rear magnetic charging rings – again matching previous leaks. We have now got confirmation from Samsung that we'll see these phones on Wednesday, January 22.

