Latest Samsung Galaxy S25 leak includes predicted specs, pricing, and color details

We're getting to the stage where it's unusual to have a day without some kind of rumor or leak around the Samsung Galaxy S25 phones, and the unconfirmed information that's emerged today gives us more on the specs, prices, and colors of these handsets.

The details are from well-known tipster @ishanagarwal24, and while there's nothing here that's completely new, this does add to previous rumors to give us a more fully rounded idea of what to expect when these devices finally appear.

According to the tipster, retail sources suggest every model of the Galaxy S25 will have the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor inside, in every region, as has been previously rumored – so there's no sign of Samsung's own Exynos processors being mixed in with some models, as there was with the Galaxy S24 series.

Sticking with the specs, 12GB will be standard for all phones, based on these predictions. That fits with earlier leaks, and means a jump up from 8GB on the standard 2024 model (see our Samsung Galaxy S24 review for details). We have already seen the Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra starting at 12GB.

Moving on to colors, the standard shades predicted here are Silver Shadow, Mint, Icy Blue, and Navy for the standard Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S5 Plus, then Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium White Silver, and Titanium Silver Blue for the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

We can expect more options to be offered on the Samsung website, though they may vary between regions. The colors listed match up with what we've already heard from other sources, so there are unlikely to be many surprises in this department.

The leak also includes a €1,079 price for the "S24 in 512GB" – assuming that's a typo and should be the S25, it would be a new high for storage options on the standard model in Europe, the US, and the UK. For comparison, the Galaxy S24 with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage launched for €960 / $800 / £860 / AU$1,400.

Finally, the phones are said to be "slightly more compact and lighter", though the S25 is expected to be taller. In a follow-up post, the same source says there's no sign of the Galaxy S25 Slim yet, and that it'll probably launch later than the other phones. All of these details should be confirmed on or around Wednesday, January 22.