Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and Plus renders show off stylish blue shades and a MagSafe-like accessory

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus and Ultra renders show off two possible blue shades

They also show more evidence of a MagSafe-like charging system

However it remains unclear whether this magnetic charging will require a case or work without one

While CES 2025 is dominating tech news right now, some fresh Samsung Galaxy S25 leaks are still emerging, and today we’ve seen renders seemingly showing the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy S25 Plus in blue shades.

These were shared by GizmoChina, and the site states that the blue Galaxy S25 Plus will likely be called ‘Icy Blue’, and that the blue Galaxy S25 Ultra will officially be called ‘Titanium Blue’. However, based on previous Samsung Galaxy S25 color leaks, it’s more likely the latter will be called ‘Titanium Silver Blue’, and while the former could be ‘Icy Blue’, we’ve also heard of a possible ‘Navy’ shade that might equally fit.

In any case, you can see that these two pictured colors are slightly different to one other, with the blue Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus being darker than the shade used for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Image 1 of 2 A leaked image of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus (Image credit: GizmoChina) A leaked image of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (Image credit: GizmoChina)

These images also show the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra as having very slim bezels, as has been rumored, and the designs broadly match previous leaks in other ways too, including rounded corners on the Ultra. However, the camera lenses don’t have the black surrounds we’ve seen in some leaks, so we’d take this with a pinch of salt.

The Qi2 question

You’ll also have noticed that the phones are shown in cases – specifically transparent Spigen cases with a MagSafe-like ring on them. Based on previous leaks, this ring would probably let you magnetically attach wireless chargers and other accessories to the phone, in a similar manner to Apple’s MagSafe system.

We’re less clear on whether this feature requires a case like this, or whether this system – known as Qi2 magnetic wireless charging – is natively supported by the Samsung Galaxy S25 line. Leakers haven’t yet come to a consensus on this, and while the presence of a white circle on these cases might suggest the required magnets are built into the case, you’ll see similar circles on some iPhone accessories, despite MagSafe working without a case.

So, this is one of the few remaining questions surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, but we should have an answer soon, as leaks suggest these phones will be announced on January 22.

