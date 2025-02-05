PSA: Galaxy S25 preorders end this Friday! Don't miss your chance to get a free phone, storage upgrade, or free watch

Still on the fence about preordering a Galaxy S25? You don't have long left to decide whether to jump on the bandwagon as preorders for these stunning devices are set to end this Friday.

The initial preorders window includes some excellent deals that we'll likely not see again for a few months so it's crucial you weigh up your options if you're looking for the maximum value.

For example, right now at the official Samsung Store you can get not only an enhanced trade-in rebate of up to $900, but also up to $300 of store credit on the house. That's store credit that's mostly intended for a free storage upgrade but it's also incredibly handy for picking up chargers, earbuds, or other useful accessories.

Over at Verizon, you can get the standard Galaxy S25 for free alongside a new line on either a Plus or Ultimate unlimited line. This deal doesn't need the usual trade-in criteria - and the carrier is also throwing in a free Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Watch 7.

Finally, if you like the idea of a free Galaxy S25 Ultra, AT&T's opening deal lets you bag this stunning flagship device with an eligible trade-in and unlimited data plan. This massive $1,249 trade-in rebate is also stackable with an additional $200 discount for plans at the carrier right now - another superb deal that's likely to end soon.

The best unlocked Galaxy S25 deal today

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: $900 instant trade-in credit and up to $300 credit at Samsung

Looking for an unlocked device? This right here is your best option by far. The official Samsung Store is offering an excellent trade-in rebate of up to $900 and $300 of store credit on the house for both carrier and unlocked devices today. The trade-in here is superb and the $300 credit is also a significant bonus that can be used to pick up any number of cheap accessories at the Samsung Store. Overall, a superb opening deal and one that's even better than I anticipated.

The best carrier Galaxy S25 deals today

Samsung Galaxy S25: free with a new unlimited line, plus free Galaxy Watch and tablet at Verizon

When it comes to carrier devices it's hard to look past Verizon's excellent Galaxy S25 deal right now. Currently, no trade-ins are needed at all to get the standard S25 for free on a new line on either a Plus or Ultimate unlimited plan. On top of that, you can also throw in a free Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Tab S9 FE as bonus gifts if you're willing to pay a little extra per month for their cellular lines. Overall, an amazing deal - especially since deals like this in the past have been exclusive to the higher-end Ultimate plan and not the mid-tier Plus plan.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: up to $1,000 off with a trade-in, plus free Galaxy Watch and tablet at Verizon

If you'd prefer one of the other devices in the range, Verizon's Galaxy S25 deals this week also include superb trade-in rebates of up to $1,000 off the Plus or Ultra. That's enough to get the Plus for free alongside a new Ultimate unlimited line and you can also throw in that Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Tab S9 FE as bonus gifts. Note, while you'll have to trade-in to be eligible for a discount here, Verizon's trade-in criteria will still take cracked, damaged, and relatively older devices.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: get up to $1,299 off with a trade-in, plus cheap watch and tablet at AT&T

AT&T's opening Galaxy S25 deals offer a compelling combination of a decent trade-in rebate and the option to bundle in a Galaxy Watch 7 and Samsung tablet for just $0.99 per month each. As always, the trade-in rebate is the bulk of the deal here since its maximum saving of up to $1,299 is enough to cover the entire cost of every device in the range. Note, that you need a 36-month unlimited plan to be eligible for the saving, although I expect the trade-in eligibility criteria to be pretty generous.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: free gift card worth up to $200 at Amazon

Amazon's deal for the new Galaxy S25 series includes a free gift card worth up to $200. The card amount here is going to depend on which device you go for - naturally, the pricier devices have a better gift card attached. Overall, I'm not bowled over by this particular promotion but it could be a decent option if you're not set on trading in for a discount and aren't interested in the $300 store credit that Samsung is offering (see above).

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus: get a device and unlimited plan for $65/mo at Boost Mobile

If you're looking for something a little different from the usual trade-in / expensive plan deal, then consider Boost Mobile's Infinite Access plan. The carrier offers the Galaxy S25 Plus alongside an unlimited plan for just $65/mo - a deal that doesn't require that usual trade-in to be eligible. While the plan here isn't as feature-laden as some of the higher-end options at Verizon and the like, this is a very cheap option - and Boost Mobile will also throw in a free upgrade when the time comes, too.

Want to see what else is available today? Check out today's best cell phone deals for other devices and brands.