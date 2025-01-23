Massive Samsung Galaxy S25 launch deal at Amazon UK: free storage upgrade, bonus £100 discount and £100 off a Galaxy Ring

If you love having the latest model of a smartphone, you'll be glad to hear that the release of the Samsung Galaxy S25 is right around the corner – February 3 to be exact. If you're keen to put down a preorder you could score a great deal too, as Amazon UK has an offer that's jam-packed with incredible perks for Prime members.

You can get a free double storage upgrade to the 256GB model at the same price as the 128GB and a bonus £100 discount at the checkout, which brings the Samsung Galaxy S25 at Amazon down to £699 (was £859). Additionally, you also get a £100 voucher to put towards the purchase of a Galaxy Ring.

A similar double storage upgrade and £100 bonus discount also applies to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus and S25 Ultra if you'd prefer either of those handsets. Whichever you choose, this is one of the better Samsung Galaxy S25 preorder deals if you're eligible as a Prime member.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy S25 deal

Samsung Galaxy S25: was £859 now £699 at Amazon Prime members eyeing up the new Samsung Galaxy S25 can get in early and benefit from a free double storage upgrade to 256GB, a bonus £100 discount and £100 credit to spend on a Samsung Galaxy Ring when you pre-order the new handset from Amazon UK. Double the storage without having to part with any more money and that bonus saving makes this one a seriously hot deal for the recently announced phone.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 drops on February 3 and will feature the latest in Samsung AI technology. That means you'll be able to do more with less effort. You also get plenty of storage, 12GB of memory, and a 50MP camera that is sure to impress. Read more in our Galaxy S25 hands-on write-up to get our early impressions.

We're yet to put out our review of the Galaxy S25 but we were very positive about the S24 model, which you can read about in our 2024 review. The amazing battery life, unbeatable performance, and sleep design make it one of the best choices ever for Android fans. The feature set means it warrants the Ultra status but because it is all packed into a smaller case, it's simply called the S24.

If this preorder deal doesn't quite hit the mark, we've found a range of other Samsung phone deals for you to take a look at. If you're looking for any other bargains, then we also have the best cell phone deals page with all the latest options from Apple, Google, Samsung, and more.