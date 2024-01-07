Live images of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra may have just leaked

There have been plenty of leaks surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S24 ahead of its official unveiling later this month, and the latest one gives us live images of the Ultra model that show off its front and back design.

These pictures come courtesy of tipster @WorkaholicDavid (via GSMArena). These photos line up with what we already know about the design of the Galaxy S24 Ultra – and the gold-ish color is one that's previously popped up too.

Our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra hub is where we've collected everything that we know about this top-end handset so far – and you'll see there an image that looks like an official promotional picture, matching the newly leaked photo.

We can see the ultra-thin bezels of the Galaxy S24 Ultra in this leak, as well as the quad-lens rear camera. That fifth circular cut-out you can see on the back is the laser autofocus module (see our Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review for more details).

God damn it looks beautiful! Samsung made this color so good, compared to its rivals 😍 pic.twitter.com/dMZWCk8t9MJanuary 6, 2024 See more

Coming soon

We now have an official Samsung Galaxy S24 launch date after Samsung confirmed that its next Unpacked event would be on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 – and there's no doubt we'll be seeing plenty of AI features unveiled at the same time.

The event gets underway at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT on January 17 – that's 5am AEDT on Thursday, January 18 in Australia – and you can follow via a livestream. We'll be covering all the announcements as they happen too.

As well as the 6.8-inch Ultra model, we're also expecting a standard 6.2-inch model, and the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus. These phones are unlikely to be hugely different to their predecessors, but a few key upgrades are anticipated.

Pretty much all the specs of these phones have now appeared online, though nothing is certain until it comes from Samsung. What we can say with confidence is that these phones will set the standard for everything else that follows in 2024.