Interested in the Galaxy S25? Don't forget to reserve and get your free $50 credit

Just a quick FYI for the Samsung fans in our readership - reservations are now officially open for the next generation of Samsung Galaxy devices.

Due to be unveiled at the upcoming Samsung Unpacked event on January 22nd, this series of devices will almost certainly be the hotly anticipated Galaxy S25 series based on previous launches.

To reserve, all you need to do is head on over to the official Samsung Store page and sign-up via email. Doing so will not only secure you a guaranteed preorder spot once they go live (probably after the event) but also $50 of store credit on the house when you buy a device, as well as the chance to win $5,000 in a sweepstake.

It's worth noting that this $50 credit isn't a discount per se - it's more akin to a voucher that you can spend on accessories at the Samsung Store. Samsung has confirmed that there will be additional savings of up to $1,250 once these devices are available to preorder, so the credit is essentially a small bonus gift for cheap earbuds, discounted smartwatches, and so on.

Reserve the next Samsung Galaxy devices now

Samsung Unpacked: reserve the next Galaxy smartphone now and get $50 Samsung credit

It's that time of the year again, folks. Reservations are now open for the upcoming new Galaxy smartphones - almost certainly the Galaxy S25 range. Simply sign-up by email, and you'll get $50 Samsung credit on the house when it comes time to preorder, as well as the chance to win $5,000 in a sweepstake. These devices will be officially unveiled at the Samsung Unpacked event on January 22nd so stay tuned for updates.

If you think this reservation campaign is a little unusual - know that it's a regular feature over at Samsung. The brand loves to hold these campaigns before the devices are even announced to drum extra hype for the Samsung Unpacked keynote. It did the exact same thing with the Galaxy S24 series last year, and it also did something similar for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 in mid-2024.

Overall, it's well worth signing up if you're at least a bit interested in picking up a Samsung Galaxy S25. While the preorders are highly unlikely to sell out, the $50 voucher is very handy to have indeed if you want to pair up your device with something like a pair of cheap wireless earbuds - of which there are plenty of options at the official site.

As previously stated, this promotion will also stack with the various trade-in rebates, free storage upgrades, and other promotions that are also likely once preorders go live. I expect the '$1,250 in additional savings' is the combination of a trade-in rebate and storage upgrade, although we won't know for certain until these devices are officially unveiled. Stay tuned for more updates!