Always wanted an AirTag? There's never been a better time to buy one (or four)

Get greater peace of mind for the price of a drinks round

Amazon's annual two-day Prime Day deals event kicks off on July 16, but you needn't wait another week if you're in the market for a discounted Apple AirTag.

Right now, you can pick up a four-pack of Apple's pocket-sized object trackers for just $74.98 (down from $99) in the US, or £94 (down from £119) in the UK. Single-pack AirTags are on sale in both regions, too, at just $24 (down from $29) in the US and £28 (down from £35) in the UK. 

Those US prices represent record lows at Amazon, and all four prices are equal to (or better than) than their Black Friday equivalents. What's more, we're 99% sure that they won't be improved during Prime Day itself, so there really hasn't ever been a better time to protect your precious cargo with an Apple AirTag.

Today's best Apple AirTag deals

Apple AirTag (single) US: $29$24 at Amazon UK: £35£28 at Amazon

Apple AirTag (single)
US: was $29 now $24 at Amazon
UK: was £35 now £28 at Amazon
In today’s mile-a-minute world, it can be easy to lose track of the small things – and I mean that literally, as well as metaphorically. Apple’s AirTags are a great way to keep tabs on the whereabouts of your seemingly anthropomorphic keys, wallet, or suitcase, and Amazon has the single-pack at just $23.99 / £29 right now.

View Deal
Apple AirTags (four-pack) US: $99$74.98 at Amazon UK: £119£94 at Amazon

Apple AirTags (four-pack)
US: was $99 now $74.98 at Amazon
UK: was £119 now £94 at Amazon
If you're partial to losing multiple important things at any one time (and let's face it, who isn't?), Amazon has also seen fit to discount the Apple AirTags four-pack in both the US and UK.

View Deal

