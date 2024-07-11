Always wanted an AirTag? There's never been a better time to buy one (or four)

Amazon's annual two-day Prime Day deals event kicks off on July 16, but you needn't wait another week if you're in the market for a discounted Apple AirTag.
Right now, you can pick up a four-pack of Apple's pocket-sized object trackers for just $74.98 (down from $99) in the US, or £94 (down from £119) in the UK. Single-pack AirTags are on sale in both regions, too, at just $24 (down from $29) in the US and £28 (down from £35) in the UK.
Those US prices represent record lows at Amazon, and all four prices are equal to (or better than) than their Black Friday equivalents. What's more, we're 99% sure that they won't be improved during Prime Day itself, so there really hasn't ever been a better time to protect your precious cargo with an Apple AirTag.
Today's best Apple AirTag deals
Apple AirTag (single)
US: was $29 now $24 at Amazon
UK: was £35 now £28 at Amazon
In today’s mile-a-minute world, it can be easy to lose track of the small things – and I mean that literally, as well as metaphorically. Apple’s AirTags are a great way to keep tabs on the whereabouts of your seemingly anthropomorphic keys, wallet, or suitcase, and Amazon has the single-pack at just $23.99 / £29 right now.
Apple AirTags (four-pack)
US: was $99 now $74.98 at Amazon
UK: was £119 now £94 at Amazon
If you're partial to losing multiple important things at any one time (and let's face it, who isn't?), Amazon has also seen fit to discount the Apple AirTags four-pack in both the US and UK.
Axel is TechRadar's UK-based Phones Editor, reporting on everything from the latest Apple developments to newest AI breakthroughs as part of the site's Mobile Computing vertical. Having previously written for publications including Esquire and FourFourTwo, Axel is well-versed in the applications of technology beyond the desktop, and his coverage extends from general reporting and analysis to in-depth interviews and opinion. Axel studied for a degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick before joining TechRadar in 2020, where he then earned an NCTJ qualification as part of the company’s inaugural digital training scheme.