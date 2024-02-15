Today only: get $10/mo off your plan at Visible Wireless - forever!

Visible Wireless has just dropped its best deal yet as part of a limited-time-only Valentine's Day promotion.

Right now new customers can sign up using the code HAPPY at checkout to get a flat $10 discount on the brand's Visible+ unlimited data plan, bringing the price down to just $35 per month.

According to the T&Cs, this promo price will remain for as long as you stick around with Visible or until any service plan changes are effected by Visible. For all intents and purposes, it's highly likely that you'll be able to wrack up some serious long-term savings here - if not bag a discounted Visible+ plan forever.

Note, however, that this Visible deal is an extremely time-sensitive offer that's available for today only so you don't have long left to sign up if you're interested.

Get $10/mo off your Visible+ plan today

Visible Wireless: get Visible+ plan for $45 $35/mo

Use code HAPPY at checkout to get yourself a healthy $10 per month discount on the premium Visible+ plan. The Visible+ plan includes 50GB of priority data on the speediest Verizon 5G network possible, unlimited non-priority 5G data, free hotspot, and global talk & text. This promotion doesn't have an end date so it's eligible for as long as you say with Visible. Note, however, that it's available for today only!

Is Visible Wireless any good?

(Image credit: Visible)

All Visible plans include unlimited 5G data

Free mobile hotspot

50GB priority data on Plus plan

If you're on the hunt for a decent unlimited plan but don't want to break the bank, Visible is easily one of the best prepaid plans for you right now.

All Visible wireless plans include completely unlimited data for some of the lowest prices on the market. This particular deal, however, is for the more premium Visible+ tier, which includes 50GB of priority data on the parent Verizon network. In layman's terms, this means the first 50GB of your data will be super-speedy and not subject to the usual deprioritized speeds that some prepaid plans suffer from when the local area is busy.

Note that you'll still get completely unlimited 5G data once your first 50GB is up, as well as free mobile hotspot allowance and free global talk and text - something that's rare on most cheap cell phone plans. Overall, the Visible+ plan is a great value at $45, let alone the $35/mo rate you can get it at with this particular deal.

